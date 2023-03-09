Parthenia Viol Consort Presents IT IS TIME TO DIE - Music For Voices and Viols at Manhattan's Corpus Christi Catholic Church

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present It Is Time To Die - Music for Voices and Viols, the second concert of their 2022-23 NYC series on Sunday, April 2 @ 4:00 PM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 529 W. 121st Street in Manhattan. The archived program will also be webcast from May 2 - 15.

This will be a concert of fantasies and madrigals for six viols and six voices by Jacobean master of music Giovanni Coprario (born John Cooper, c. 1570 - 1626), an English composer and viol player. This program is mainly built around Coprario's six part music that clearly started out as either Italian madrigals, or fantasias in madrigal style. The second half of the program will include singers in texted pieces based on two major poets, G.B. Guarini and Francesco Petrarch.

Performers will be Parthenia Viol Consort with guest viol players Brent Wissick and David Morris, along with Adrienne Lotto and Chloe Holgate, sopranos; Ashley Mulcahy, alto; Garrett Eucker and Corey Shotwell, tenors and Chris Talbot, bass.

Brent Wissick has been teaching at Viola daGamba Society of America Conclaves since 1979 and served as President of the Society from 2000-04. He is Professor of Music at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has performed and taught throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; and can be heard on numerous recordings.

David Morris performs across the U.S., Canada, and Europe on Baroque violoncello, viola da gamba, lirone, and bass violin. He plays continuo for the Boston Early Music Festival's opera productions since 2013 and is a member of Quicksilver, the Galax Quartet, and the Bertamo Trio. David teaches at Conclave and workshops across the country and has taught early music performance practice at Cornell University, Amherst College, Oberlin College, the University of Colorado at Boulder, UC Berkeley, and the SF Conservatory of Music.

In person performance tickets are $12.50 to $45 and can be ordered at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229567®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35560%2Fperformance%2F11163952?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Webcast tickets are $15, available at https://parthenia.org/shop/concert-video-it-is-time-to-die/.