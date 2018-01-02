PUFFS Breaks Box Office Records at New World Stages

PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic - the hit comedy currently running at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) - recently celebrated a major landmark as the show reached 300 performances Off Broadway on January 1, 2018. The show also broke two New World Stages box office records: the recently-concluded holiday week marks the largest grossing week in the history of Stage 5 at New World Stages, with the show achieving last week the highest advance sales for Stage 5 in the existence of the venue.

As audience response has continued to grow since the show won another set of rave reviews this summer, Puffs is now on sale through November 4, 2018. From its origins at the Peoples Improv Theater in 2015 to its official Off-Broadway opening at the Elektra Theater in 2016, Puffs continues its remarkable journey with a recently expanded schedule and its two weekend matinees designated "family friendly." After entertaining over 35,000 audience members, the show recently introduced new sets and new creatures, but kept the same belovedPUFFS!

At the request of fans around the world, "Puffs: Live Off Broadway" will be captured in front of a live audience for two performances next month, to be available for download and streaming later in the season. AKickstarter campaign, featuring a variety of special perks, to help raise funds for this unique multi-camera production is available HERE.

PUFFS - presented by Tilted Windmills Theatricals (John Arthur Pinckard & David Carpenter) - takes a hilarious second look at everyone's favorite world of wizards through the eyes of the Puffs, a lovable group of magical misfits. After the recent transfer, the sold-out sensation was hailed as "funny and affectionate," by Time Out New York, which added "there's heart as well as humor here." The New Yorkersays "the audience nearly weeps with joy." According to the SYFY Channel, "to say Puffs is a lot of fun just might be an understatement. You'll laugh a lot, but the show has its heartfelt and slightly serious moments too." It was called "a fast paced romp" by The New York Times. Mugglenet recently exclaimed: "Go buy a ticket immediately. I promise you will not regret it." TheWall Street Journal called it "an alternate narrative from the underdog." Puffsis written by Matt Cox and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker.

When Puffsopened at the Elektra last fall after its original run at New York's Peoples Improv Theater, it immediately started gaining national media attention. The show was praised by Entertainment Weekly as "packed with knowing winks to its source material and a heart all its own" and by The Huffington Post for its "rip-roaring staging, wit and delightful theatrical craft." MTV News called it "equally laugh-out-loud funny and achingly tender." Hypable said "come prepared to laugh, but also to cry. The draw is Matt Cox's brilliant script and the cast's comedic chops." According to Nerdist, "As surprised as I was by how much I laughed at Puffs, I was all the more surprised at how it actually moved me."

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of The Puffs... who just happened to be there too. This is a play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is a Potter inspired comedy for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's story. The play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school.

The full company features Langston Belton, Madeleine Bundy, Jessie Cannizzaro, Nick Carrillo,Anna Dart, A.J. Ditty, Julie Ann Earls, James Fouhey, Jake Keefe, Andy Miller, Zac Moon,Eleanor Philips and Stephen Stout. Puffs has production and costume design by Madeleine Bundy, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Matt Cox and original music by Brian Hoes. Daniel Kuney serves as general manager.

The show is produced by Tilted Windmills Theatricals (John Arthur Pinckard & David Carpenter),Stamatios Tom Hiotis, John Paterakis, George Stephanopoulos, Invisible Wall Productions,Letter Blue Entertainment, Sally Cade Holmes, Heather Shields, The Harris Brothers, and Alan Koolik/David Treatman, in association with GG Entertainment, Mark & Alison Law, Paul C. Bongiorno, Oliver Baer, Eric Kelhoffer, and Stephen Stout and Colin Waitt. It was originally produced at The Peoples Improv Theater by Stephen Stout and Colin Waitt, and developed in part during a residency with the University of Florida, School of Theatre + Dance, Jerry Dickey, School Director.

PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is performed at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019). The current performance schedule isMondays at 8:00 PM; Thursdays at 8:00 PM; Fridays at 8:00 PM; Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM; and Sundays at 3:00 PM. Both the Saturday and Sunday matinee shows are special "Family Friendly" performances for audiences of all ages. Tickets, which are on sale at Telecharge.com, are $67.00. Premium seats are $87. www.PuffsthePlay.com

