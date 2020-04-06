PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: THE CRUCIBLE

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Arthur Miller.

Today's play, The Crucible!

The Crucible is a 1953 fictionalized play about the Salem witch trials. Miller wrote the play as an allegory for McCarthyism, when the United States government persecuted people accused of being communists. The play was performed on Broadway in 1953, and starred E. G. Marshall, Beatrice Straight and Madeleine Sherwood. The production won the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Crucible was revived on Broadway in 2002 and 2016. The 2002 production received Tony Award nominations for Best Revival Of A Play, Best Actor In Play, Best Actress In A Play, Best Featured Actor In A Play, Best Lighting Design, and Best Direction Of A Play. The 2016 revival was nominated for Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play, and Best Lighting Design of a Play.

1996 film version of The Crucible featured a screenplay by Arthur Miller and starred Paul Scofield, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Winona Ryder. This adaptation earned Miller an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published.

The Crucible was adapted by composer Robert Ward as an opera, which received the 1962 Pulitzer Prize for Music.





