PBS Announces Musical Event WICKED IN CONCERT!

Nouveau Productions, Executive Producer Robert Pullen, announced today that PBS will present WICKED IN CONCERT: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

PBS will mark Broadway's return with WICKED IN CONCERT, a musical event celebrating the songs from one of the most iconic hits in Broadway history. This special performance will feature reimagined, never-before-heard musical arrangements created just for this broadcast, performed by celebrity artists from the worlds of film, pop music and television. Performers will be announced at a later date.

Whether you've listened to the Grammy Award-winning cast recording for years or are new to the world of Oz, you will fall in love with these extraordinary Broadway classics written by the incomparable composer Stephen Schwartz.

"PBS is thrilled to share this concert and the wonderful songs from Wicked with our national viewing audience," said Jerry Liwanag, Vice President, Fundraising Programming, PBS. "The show is not only a cultural phenomenon that's been seen by over 60 million people around the world, it's a musical with a universal message of acceptance that resonates as much now as it did when the show opened on Broadway in 2003 - perhaps even more so."

Musical numbers featured in this star-studded concert include much of the beloved score, including The Wizard and I, Defying Gravity, Popular, Wonderful, No Good Deed, For Good and As Long As You're Mine.

WICKED IN CONCERT is directed by Broadway legend Baayork Lee. The Associate Director is Tara Young and Assistant Director is Cassey Kivnick. The concert features lighting design by Zach Blane, with musical direction by Luke Frazier. The orchestra arrangements are created by Frazier with members of the American Pops Orchestra and filmed in multiple locations including Washington, DC, Los Angeles and New York City. All-star casting to be announced at a later date.