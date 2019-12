Outer Critics Circle Awards Announce Nominations Date, Awards Date, and More!

Today, Grease was the word at Coral Sky Amphitheatre as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, slipped back into their iconic costumes from the film to... ( read more Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... ( read more BroadwayWorld has a first look at MRS. DOUBTFIRE which celebrates its opening night tonight at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre! Get a first look at the c... ( read more Netflix has released the first look at their highly-anticipated sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which Jordan Fisher stars in alongside... ( read more No me diga! The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical In the Heights is set to hit the big screen this June. With anticipation ... ( read more This week, President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton stopped by Broadway's Ain't Too Proud and swung by backstage after the show to meet with the cas... ( read more