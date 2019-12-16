Outer Critics Circle Awards Announce Nominations Date, Awards Date, and More!

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators covering New York theater for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, announced important dates for its annual honors and the 2019-20 theater award season.

Cut-off date for Nominations: Saturday, April 18

Nominations announced: Monday, April 20

Winners announced: Monday, May 11

Gala Awards Dinner: Thursday, May 21 (3-6pm)

Celebrating its 70th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

2019-20 Outer Critics Circle Nominating Committee includes David Gordon, Simon Saltzman, Patrick Hoffman, Joseph Cervelli, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Richard Ridge, David Roberts and Janice Simpson.





