OutaLine Productions Launches New Artist Services for Creatives in the Theatre Community
OutaLine Productions has announced new Artist Services being offered to Creatives in the theatre community. OutaLine is a company made up of 3 actor/musicians who met while touring "ONCE the musical". The goal of the company has been to produce original work from not only themselves, but for other creatives in the theatre world who are looking to dive into film and TV. They have shorts, series, and list of music videos they have already created within and for the theatre community and are now offering out production services for hire.
OutaLine offers a full menu of custom options to choose from to help get fellow actors and creators into their next job.
ACTOR REEL:
Editing: $50
Their editors will cut together your previous work to best showcase you artistic strengths
Custom Scene 1: $299
Editing
Original scene crafted for you
One Partner, One Location
Custom Scene 2: $399
Editing
Two Contrasting original scenes crafted for you
Two Partners, Two Locations
MUSIC VIDEO:
Live: $399
4 Hour Day
Editing
One Location
Single Day: $799
8 Hour Day
Editing
One location
Concept Consultation
Two Days: $1,499
Two 8 hour days
Editing
Two Locations
Concept Consultation
You can book your consultation today at OutaLineProductions.com/services
