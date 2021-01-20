OutaLine Productions Launches New Artist Services for Creatives in the Theatre Community

OutaLine Productions has announced new Artist Services being offered to Creatives in the theatre community. OutaLine is a company made up of 3 actor/musicians who met while touring "ONCE the musical". The goal of the company has been to produce original work from not only themselves, but for other creatives in the theatre world who are looking to dive into film and TV. They have shorts, series, and list of music videos they have already created within and for the theatre community and are now offering out production services for hire.

OutaLine offers a full menu of custom options to choose from to help get fellow actors and creators into their next job.

ACTOR REEL:

Editing: $50

Their editors will cut together your previous work to best showcase you artistic strengths

Custom Scene 1: $299

Editing

Original scene crafted for you

One Partner, One Location

Custom Scene 2: $399

Editing

Two Contrasting original scenes crafted for you

Two Partners, Two Locations

MUSIC VIDEO:

Live: $399

4 Hour Day

Editing

One Location

Single Day: $799

8 Hour Day

Editing

One location

Concept Consultation

Two Days: $1,499

Two 8 hour days

Editing

Two Locations

Concept Consultation

You can book your consultation today at OutaLineProductions.com/services