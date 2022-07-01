Out Now: Weilerstein Duo Releases EP Of Charles Ives' Violin Sonata No. 3 On Azica Records

Today, the Weilerstein Duo released an EP of Charles Ives' Violin Sonata No. 3 on Azica Records. The digital-only EP, recorded in 1997 at the Cleveland Museum of Art, is from the early Azica archives. Newly discovered by violinist Grant Houston, one of the Weilersteins' students at New England Conservatory, the recording is now being released for the first time.

Houston describes, "Working closely as a student of both the Weilersteins, I was eager to share my plans to study and perform the third Ives sonata, and was intrigued when Vivian agreed to look for a copy of the Duo's unreleased recording from the nineties. When she returned with the sole physical CD of the master tracks (for my ears only, she made clear) I was a bit shocked! The goosebumps I felt when listening to the opening of the first movement were unforgettable, and I couldn't believe I was one of the only people to hear the luminary performance they'd recorded. It took one phone call to share how strongly I felt that more people should hear it, and it was a great honor to help get the recording off the old CD and back into the hands of Azica to finally be heard in the world. Anyone who takes a listen is sure to feel this music come alive again just as it did at the Weilersteins' hands years ago."



The Weilerstein Duo (Donald Weilerstein, violin; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano) has been widely acclaimed nationally and internationally as performers and teachers. Noted for its dynamic expressivity, the Duo has performed throughout the world, including the United States, Europe, Asia, South America, and Israel. Highlights of recent seasons include the premiere of Joseph Hallman's Concerto for Violin and Piano with the New York Classical Players in New York and performances throughout Germany. In great demand as teachers and coaches, they have held numerous residencies and master classes at the world's major conservatories and music festivals.

The Duo returns regularly to the Yellow Barn Music Festival and the Perlman Music Program and has participated in many other festivals, including Banff, Marlboro, and Aspen. They have been guest artists at the Hannover Hochschule, Guildhall, the Lubeck Conservatory, the Aldeburgh Festival, and have also taught and performed throughout China, and in Venezuela as part of El Sistema.

The Duo's critically acclaimed recordings include two volumes of the complete works by Ernest Bloch for violin and piano, lauded by Fanfare as a "must" on the journal's annual "Want List," and the sonatas of Janáček, Enescu, and Dohnányi, as well as the complete Schumann sonatas.

The Weilersteins are on the faculty of the New England Conservatory of Music and the Juilliard School. Donald Weilerstein's students, who have been prizewinners in major national and international competitions, can be heard as soloists and as members of many of today's leading orchestras and chamber ensembles. Vivian Hornik Weilerstein is the director of the Professional Piano Trio Training Program at the New England Conservatory in addition to serving on NEC's piano, collaborative piano, and chamber music faculties. Donald and Vivian have been featured individually in The Strad Magazine and More Magazine.

In his 20 years as first violinist of the renowned Cleveland Quartet, of which he was a founding member, Donald Weilerstein toured the world and made numerous recordings on the RCA, Telarc, CBS, Phillips, and Pro Arte labels. These recordings won seven Grammy nominations and Best of the Year awards from Time Magazine and Stereo Review. Early in his career he won both the Munich and Young Concert Artists Competitions. He is the recipient of the American String Teachers Artist Teacher Award for 2011.

Vivian Hornik Weilerstein performs frequently as a collaborator with many of today's most eminent artists and ensembles. She has appeared as a soloist with the Kansas City Symphony and the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale di Torino. She has also recorded for the EMI debut series. She has taught and performed at Femusc in Brazil for the past three seasons. She is the new director of the piano trio program at the Holland Music Sessions.

Donald and Vivian perform with Alisa Weilerstein as the highly acclaimed Weilerstein Trio. The Trio's CD for Koch Records, featuring trios of Dvorak, was featured on NPR's All Things Considered. Their second recording for Koch includes trios by Janáček and Schumann.

Ives Sonata No. 3 Track List

Charles Ives - Violin Sonata No. 3

1. I. Verses - Adagio, Andante, Con moto - Allegretto, Adagio [12:12]

2. II. Allegro [4:36]

3. III. Adagio cantabile [10:15]

Total Time: 27:03

Producer: Judith Sherman

Recording Engineer: Bruce Egre

Photo Credit: Lucio Lecce