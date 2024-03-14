Oscar Winner Bobby Moresco to Hold Master Class At AMT Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Academy Award Winner Bobby Moresco will be holding a Master Class on April 14th at 7pm presented by AMT Theater and The Actor's Gym for anyone interested in writing or directing for the stage, screen or television.

The class will be held at the Off Broadway AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street and will feature excerpts from four of Moresco's works: "10th and Wolf", "The Black Donnellys", "Crash" and "Million Dollar Baby".

The evening will be moderated by stage and screen actor Dan Lauria. Moresco will hold a Q and Q on the complicated, sometimes tortuous but frequently exhilarating process of bringing a script from page to final creation, with all the inherent challenges, pitfalls and rewards. Producer of more than a dozen film and television shows, including "Lamborghini", "Millennium", "Bent" and "EZ Streets", which won the Viewers for Quality Television's Best Program of the Year Award, Moresco brings a unique insight to the world of movie making and this class is a must-see for anyone looking to break into the film business. Apart from his film work Moresco is also the head of the Actor's Gym, currently operating out of the AMT Theater.

Created in 1979, the Gym is a successful workshop for writers and actors looking to develop new pieces and cultivate strong artistic relationships. The proceeds from the April 14th Master Class will go towards producing the stage play "Working", developed at the Gym and looking to open at the AMT Theater in October of 2024. Tickets for the Master Class are $75 to the general public; $50 for film students. Reservations can be made at amttheater.org.