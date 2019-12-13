Original ANNIE Cast Members Will Honor Martin Charnin With THE 1977 ANNIE CHRISTMAS SHOW TV SPECIAL: LIVE!

Broadway's original Annie, Andrea McArdle will reunite with members of the original Broadway at TV cast in THE 1977 ANNIE CHRISTMAS SHOW TV SPECIAL: LIVE! In Concert, honoring the show's Tony Award winning creator, Martin Charnin, to benefit The Actors Fund. There will be one performance only, at 9:30 on Monday, December 16th, at The Cutting Room. The 1977 Best Musical and TV iconic TV both special feature lyrics by Martin Charnin, music by Charles Strouse, and book by Thomas Meehan.

Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Andrea McArdle (STATE FAIR, BEAUTY & THE BEAST, LES MIZ, STARLIGHT EXPRESS, Rainbow), stars with Mr. Charnin's wife, Shelly Bruce [Broadway's 2nd Annie], Shelly Burch (NINE, One Life to Live) and fellow original cast members Diana Barrows (Friday the 13th: The New Blood, Dear John), Danielle Brisebois (contributing songwriter of SUMMER, Pretty Little Liars, Archie Bunker's Place), Edie Cowan (The Intern, SHERRY!, FUNNY GIRL,), Sandy Faison (Grace Under Fire, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU), Robyn Finn-Moosey (Night of the Juggler, Sweet Lorraine) Robert Fitch (THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM), Gary Gendell (CHICAGO, IRENE, JIMMY), Donna Graham, James Hosbein (DEAR OSCAR), Mary Jane Houdina (FOLLIES, INTO THE LIGHT), Randall Phillips (aka Randall Ann Brooks), Penny Worth (GRAND HOTEL, CHICAGO, IRENE). Also starring are Diane J. Findlay (FISH IN THE DARK, The Producers), Emily Elizabeth Cobb, Bridgette Graham, daughter of original cast member Donna Graham, Elizabeth Inghram, John Charles Kelly (ANNIE 1st National Tour, VICTOR, VICTORIA, A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Madison Square Garden), Ron Spivak, Sophia Tzougros (West Side Story 2020, In The Heights) and Mr. Charnin's daughter, Sasha Charnin Morrison, who appeared in the 1977 TV Special along with the Broadway cast.

Hosted and directed by Tony nominee Walter Willison (GRAND HOTEL, PIPPIN, TWO BY TWO, The Glorious Resurrection of Claire Owens), the creative team also includes Associate Director, Joanna Rush (A CHORUS LINE, SHIRLEY MACLAINE AT THE PALACE, POUSSE CAFÉ, The Glorious resurrection of Claire Owens), choreography by Mary Jane Houdina (INTO THE LIGHT), assistant choreographer Robert Abdoo, musical direction by Steve Webber, musical supervision by Keith Levenson (ANNIE, SHE LOVES ME), costume coordinator Mitchell Bloom (The Metropolitan Opera, GRAND HOTEL, RAGTIME, THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES) and Stage Manager Jasmine Caamano.

Tickets are $100, $50, $30 plus a $20 food or beverage minimum.

For tickets and information, visit https://tickets.thecuttingroomnyc.com/e/the-annie-christmas-show-tv-special-live-in-concert-85552711463/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You