Organist Daniel Ficarri and Violinist Stella Chen to Perform at Cathedral of St. John the Divine

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine will present its first live Great Music in a Great Space concert of 2022 with a performance by Associate Organist Daniel Ficarri and guest artist violinist Stella Chen, on Tuesday, March 1 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

Named one of the top "20 under 30" organists by The Diapason magazine, Daniel Ficarri's March 1 concert will illustrate not only his mastery of the instrument, but also his skill as a seasoned composer, with the world premiere of his own Gothic Hymn for organ and violin, a musical reflection on the architectural and acoustical features of the Cathedral. The program will also include works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Léon Boëllmann, Olivier Messiaen, and Arvo Pärt.

All visitors to the Cathedral are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask for entry. For tickets and more information, visit the Cathedral's website.

For more details and information on all the Cathedral's programs and services, visit stjohndivine.org.

PROGRAM

Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)

Joie et clarté des Corps Glorieux from Les Corps Glorieux

Daniel Ficarri (b. 1996)

Prelude and Fugue in A-flat Major

Léon Boëllmann (1862-1897)

*Prière à Notre-Dame from Suite Gothique, Op. 25

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Prelude and Fugue in D Minor ("Fiddle"), BWV 539

Arvo Pärt (b. 1935)

*Fratres

Daniel Ficarri (b. 1996)

*Gothic Hymn - World Premiere

Olivier Messiaen

Apparition de l'église éternelle

Olivier Messiaen

*Louange à l'Immortalité de Jésus from Quatuor pour la fin du temps

*Stella Chen, violin