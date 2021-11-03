Oratorio Society Of New York Will Return For Holiday Tradition Of Handel's Messiah

The Oratorio Society of New York will present its annual holiday tradition, Handel's Messiah on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. OSNY Music Director Kent Tritle conducts the chorus and the Orchestra of the Society with featured soloists soprano Leslie Fagan, contralto Heather Petrie, tenor Joshua Blue, and baritone Sidney Outlaw. The performance includes Part I of Messiah (Christmas section), with highlights from Parts II and III, and is presented without an intermission. OSNY has been presenting Handel's Messiah every year since 1874.

Additional concerts in OSNY's 2021-22 concert season include: Pärt, Britten & Gabrieli on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, with organist Raymond Nagem, and conducted by Kent Tritle, David Rosenmeyer, and William Janiszewski; Bach's Magnificat and Mozart's Coronation Mass on March 8, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine featuring soprano Hyeyoung Moon, mezzo-soprano Jasmin White, tenor Patrick Bessenbacher, and bass-baritone William Socolof with the Orchestra of the Society; and Mendelssohn's Elijah on May 9, 2022 at 8pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall featuring soprano Susanna Phillips, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Isaiah Bell, baritone Justin Austin, and the Orchestra of the Society. The Oratorio Society of New York also hosts its 45th annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition on April 9, 2022 at 1:30pm in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Concert Information

Handel's Messiah

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8pm

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall | 881 7th Ave | New York, NY 10019

Tickets: $28 - $100

Link: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2021/12/20/Oratorio-Society-of-New-York-0800PM

HANDEL: Messiah Part I (complete) with highlights from Parts II & III

Oratorio Society of New York

Kent Tritle, conductor

Leslie Fagan, soprano

Heather Petrie, contralto

Joshua Blue, tenor

Sidney Outlaw, baritone

Orchestra of the Society

# # #

Photo at top of release by Brian Hatton