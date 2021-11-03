Oratorio Society Of New York Will Return For Holiday Tradition Of Handel's Messiah
The Oratorio Society of New York will present its annual holiday tradition, Handel's Messiah on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. OSNY Music Director Kent Tritle conducts the chorus and the Orchestra of the Society with featured soloists soprano Leslie Fagan, contralto Heather Petrie, tenor Joshua Blue, and baritone Sidney Outlaw. The performance includes Part I of Messiah (Christmas section), with highlights from Parts II and III, and is presented without an intermission. OSNY has been presenting Handel's Messiah every year since 1874.
Additional concerts in OSNY's 2021-22 concert season include: Pärt, Britten & Gabrieli on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, with organist Raymond Nagem, and conducted by Kent Tritle, David Rosenmeyer, and William Janiszewski; Bach's Magnificat and Mozart's Coronation Mass on March 8, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine featuring soprano Hyeyoung Moon, mezzo-soprano Jasmin White, tenor Patrick Bessenbacher, and bass-baritone William Socolof with the Orchestra of the Society; and Mendelssohn's Elijah on May 9, 2022 at 8pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall featuring soprano Susanna Phillips, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Isaiah Bell, baritone Justin Austin, and the Orchestra of the Society. The Oratorio Society of New York also hosts its 45th annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition on April 9, 2022 at 1:30pm in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.
Concert Information
Handel's Messiah
Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8pm
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall | 881 7th Ave | New York, NY 10019
Tickets: $28 - $100
Link: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2021/12/20/Oratorio-Society-of-New-York-0800PM
HANDEL: Messiah Part I (complete) with highlights from Parts II & III
Oratorio Society of New York
Kent Tritle, conductor
Leslie Fagan, soprano
Heather Petrie, contralto
Joshua Blue, tenor
Sidney Outlaw, baritone
Orchestra of the Society
Photo at top of release by Brian Hatton