On Site Opera Brings Pop Up Performances To Museum Of The City Of New York For 10th Annual Gala

On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, hosts its Tenth Anniversary Gala, October 19 at the Museum of the City of New York.

The evening will honor the organization's Founding President Emerita Jane A. Gross, and will offer a unique series of pop-up performances, a journey through the city's history through an operatic lens, cocktails and seated dinner, and a celebration of the future.

With a body of work that has called many unique New York City landmarks its stage, the Museum of the City of New York is an appropriate venue to celebrate the past and the future of On Site Opera. Inviting guests to wander through 3 gallery spaces before taking their seats, the evening will offer a curated up-close look at select costumes, puppets, and props from past productions in the Central Gallery, as well as performances of early opera music dating back to 1607 as it relates to New York City's early history. With the museum's current exhibition of New York City History from 1609-1989 in the Port City Gallery, opera selections from L'Orfeo, Le Nozze di Figaro, Il Barbiere di Siviglia and Iris trace the parallel developments of the city's early history and early music history.

In tandem with the museum's special exhibit Food in New York, the company will offer performances of food-focused arias in the Dinan Gallery, including Mozart's Fin ch'ha dal vino, Bolcolm's Lime Jello Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise, Shubert's Die Forelle and Bach's Coffee Cantata. During dinner in the Marble Court, patrons will enjoy performances from past On Site Opera commissions; Murasaki's Moon, Rhoda and the Fossil Hunt, and Lesson Plan, while raising funds for future productions, commissions and programs to come. Artists slated to perform at the Gala include soprano Chantal Freeman, mezzo soprano Caitlin McKechney, tenor Michael Kuhn, baritone Jonathan Green, and pianist Candace Chien.

Lastly, the Gala will honor Founding President Emerita, Jane A. Gross, who served in her role on the board since the company's inception in 2012. For the last decade, Jane has championed the company's mission of accessibility by engaging new audiences through creative and friendly conversation, has networked with new artists to encourage collaboration, and has helped to seek out and secure new fundraising opportunities. Upon her recent succession, she has generously provided an endowment to the organization's Reserve Fund with a special anniversary gift, ensuring future support for the company. Her foresight to intentionally step aside from her acting role as president is also meant to set a precedent for future officer transitions, pushing On Site Opera evolution even further with a new generation of leaders.

On Site Opera's annual Gala will be held on October 19, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $500, and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195951®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fosopera.org%2Fgala22%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Sponsorships are available.

Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and the wearing of masks is optional.

The Museum of the City of New York is located at 1220 5th Avenue at 103rd Street and accessible by the 2 and 3 trains to Central Park North or the 6 train to Lexington Avenue.