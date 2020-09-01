Off The Lane Announces New BOOST Career Guidance Program
The program is designed for early-career artists (18+).
Off the Lane announced its newest program, BOOST, which stands for Building Occupational Objectives & Skills Together. The program is designed for early-career artists (18+) within their first three years of living in NYC, looking to advance their careers. The program curriculum works to develop concrete, attainable, and sustainable practices for young artists to reach specific career objectives. Through individual and group sessions, BOOST provides resources with accompanying insight from experts.
BOOST is the third program to be launched from Off The Lane under the guidance of President, Kristal Mallookis, in the past year. Different from the other programs currently available from the non-profit, BOOST applicants must be artists living in New York City for between one to three years and actively pursuing a career in the creative arts.
BOOST Program Co-Chair, Ayana Bey says, "It is my hope to inspire and guide young artists to reach their career goals to the fullest and instill in them the importance of living a full life while pursuing the arts." A sentiment echoed by Program Co-Chair, Jillian Vitko, "After your first bit of time in New York, it's very easy for artists to lose sight of their goals and get a little lost. We can help fix that."
To apply to the free BOOST program and for more information visit www.offthelane.org and follow @offthelane on Instagram.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway Jukebox: The 60 Greatest 'I Want' Songs!
Nothing gets an audience invested in a musical like a bold proclamation from its main character. What does the hero want? That question is usually ans...
VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Dances to 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'' in Honor of Michael Jackson's Birthday
The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jacksona??s birthday today with a fun video!...
VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME
Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs w...
Voting Now Open for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to vote for your favorite contestants!...
Photo: Ryan Murphy Shares Behind the Scenes Peek of THE PROM Film
The Prom must go on! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released late...
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....