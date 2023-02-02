Off-Broadway Rush & Lottery: A Guide to Discounted Tickets in 2023

Looking for inexpensive, last-minute tickets to a show? There are so many options in New York City beyond Broadway. Did you know that most off-Broadway theatre companies offer a variety of ways to score discounted tickets? From student rush to digital lotteries, senior discounts to loyalty programs, check out all the ways that you can get cheap tickets to an off-Broadway show!

Plus, study up on all the latest Broadway rush, lottery and standing room policies.

59E59

59 East 59th Street

Current Season: The Immortal Jellyfish Girl, Shedding Load, Barn Series, Yes, I Can Say That, DÃ­a Y Noche (2023), According to the Chorus

Student Rush:

When available, Student Rush tickets are offered in-person at the Box Office beginning one hour prior to show time. Present a current high school, college, university, or international student ID at the Box Office to purchase tickets for $10 - $25 each, depending on the show. Valid for one ticket per ID. All Student Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered for all performances.

30 & Under:

If you are age 30 or under, you can receive a complimentary membership with deep discounts on tickets and inviations to special 30 & Under nights. To join now, click here.

Atlantic Theatre Company

Linda Gross Theatre

336 West 20th Street

Atlantic Stage 2

330 West 16th Street

Current Season: Cornelia Street, Elyria, A Simulcrum, Days of Wine and Roses, I'm Revolting, The Far Country

Access25:

The Access25 ticket initiative (formerly "Back25") makes $25 tickets available to every preview performance in the 2022|2023 season. Access25 tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis beginning approximately 2 weeks prior to the first performance of each Atlantic Theater Company 2022|2023 production.

Student Rush:

Atlantic Theater Company offers $20 student rush tickets to every performance at both the Linda Gross and Stage 2 theaters. Tickets are sold at the box office starting two hours prior to curtain and are subject to availability. Cash only, one ticket per valid student ID.

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)

BAM Strong Harvey Theatre

651 Fulton Street

Current Season: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, The Wife of Willesden

Senior Rush:

For seniors ages 65 and over. Present proof of age and photo ID at the box office as early as 90 minutes before the start time of the desired event. Rush tickets are subject to availability and seating is at the discretion of the box office. A $2 per ticket facility fee will be added to all purchases for live performances.

Student Rush:

For full and part-time students ages 29 and under. Present your valid student ID and proof of age at the box office as early as 90 minutes before the start time of the desired event. Rush tickets are subject to availability and seating is at the discretion of the box office. A $2 per ticket facility fee will be added to all purchases for live performances.

Veteran Rush:

Present your veteran ID card at the box office as early as 90 minutes before the start time of the desired event. Rush tickets are subject to availability and seating is at the discretion of the box office. A $2 per ticket facility fee will be added to all purchases for live performances.

Classic Stage Company

Lynn F. Angelson Theater

136 East 13th Street

Current Season: Black Odessey

Friends of CSC:

A limited number of $20 tickets are available for select performances throughout the season. Sign up to receive email alerts about availability and exclusive limited-time promotional codes as they become available.

Rush:

Subject to availability, $30 rush tickets are available in person at the box office one hour prior to curtain. Limit 1 ticket per person.

Student:

Subject to availability, $20 student rush tickets are available in person at the box office one hour prior to curtain. Limit 1 ticket per person with valid student ID (required). Subject to availability, middle and high school students may use the code TEEN10 for $10 tickets* for Teen Takeover performances. Teen Takeovers are performances hosted by members of CSC NextGen, a program in which teens gain insight into careers in theater. *Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of 2 tickets per student (valid student ID required).

US Military/Veterans:

CSC has partnered with Theatre Communications Group and Blue Star Families to offer 50% off all ticketed events to U.S. military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families, subject to availability. Email boxoffice@classicstage.org with proof of military/veteran status to book.

Irish Repertory Theatre

Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, W. Scott McLucas Studio Theater

132 West 22nd Street

Current Season: The Smuggler, Endgame

GreenSeats:

Anyone under 40 can sign up - for free - as a GreenSeats member and get access to $25 tickets for Irish Rep productions. Add a GreenSeats Membership to your cart and checkout - make sure to include your Date of Birth. Once you've made your account and completed the (free!) transaction, you'll be verified as a GreenSeats member. You'll then have the option at checkout to book one $25 ticket for every show at Irish Rep, as long as you're logged into your account.

22 on 22nd Street:

For each preview performance at Irish Rep, a block of tickets will be made available for $22 each (limit 2 per person). These tickets will be released 2 weeks before the first preview performance of each production and will remain available until all allocated inventory has been sold. Any member of the general public can access the tickets.

TodayTix Rush:

Rush tickets and digital lottery tickets are available for select shows on TodayTix. Half-price rush tickets are available one hour before each show begins. Patrons may call the Box Office to inquire about availability, but please note that rush tickets cannot be reserved and will not be sold over the phone. Subject to availability. No rush tickets are guaranteed until one hour prior to the performance.

Lincoln Center Theatre

Mitzi Newhouse Theater, Claire Tow Theater

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

150 West 65th Street

Current Season: The Coast Starlight

Student Rush:

Each day, LCT offers $32 student rush tickets beginning two hours before a performance at the Box Office (subject to availability). Student rush tickets are limited to one ticket per performance and you must show a valid college/university ID to purchase a ticket. Please Note: not all performances have student rush tickets.This policy applies to LCT productions at the Beaumont, Newhouse and on Broadway. We do not offer student rush to LCT3 productions at the Claire Tow Theater.

LincTix:

Free to anyone between the ages of 21 and 35. Gives you access to cheap tickets - just $32 for each new LCT and LCT3 production at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow Theaters and on Broadway. (Price includes a $2 LCT facility fee.) Allows you to purchase tickets in advance -- as soon as the show is on sale to the public. No more last minute rush to the box office! A limited number of LincTix are available for EVERY performance. A valid U.S. address and phone number are required for sign up. Please note that all LincTix members are required to provide proof of identity and age when picking up tickets.

Little Shop of Horrors

Westside Theatre

407 West 43rd Street

Lottery:

Select the number of tickets you want to purchase and click the "Enter" button. Available performances will be posted as early as 12:00 AM Eastern Time two days before the performance. Lotteries close at 3:00 PM two days before the performance. Additional drawings may be added from time to time and the timing of these drawings may vary. You will receive a notification of your lottery status at the email address you used to sign up. In addition, you can choose to be notified by text message. Although we will send you notifications when winners are drawn, deliverability is dependent on your email and phone. Winners will have six hours to complete their purchase on the website for regularly scheduled drawings.

Manhattan Theatre Club

New York City Center Stage I and II

131 W 55th Street

Current Season: The Best We Could, King James

30 Under 35:

You can buy a pair of $30 tickets for you and a friend to every Manhattan Theatre Club show. 30 Under 35 members can purchase up to two tickets to each show, for a single performance, subject to availability. Your guest may be of any age, but YOU must pick up your tickets, not your guest. Bring ID as the box office will check your age and membership. MTC sends emails to all 30 Under 35 members when new tickets are released for upcoming productions. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone or at the box office.

Today Tix:

Rush tickets to most MTC shows are released at 10am each performance day.

MCC Theater

The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space

511 W 52nd St

Current Season: Wolf Play, Bees & Honey, Wet Brain, Uncensored

General Rush:

$35 Rush Tickets (inclusive of all fees) are available two hours prior to each curtain, subject to availability. Limit 2 per person.

Student Rush:

$25 Rush Tickets are available two hours prior to each curtain, subject to availability. Limit 1 per ID. Students must present their school ID card at the MCC Theater box office to purchase tickets for that evening's performance.

New York Theatre Workshop

79 East 4th Street

Current Season: How to Defend Yourself, The Half-God of Rainfall, Three Sisters

Cheaptix:

At the first two performances of every NYTW production, every seat is available for just $25. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone, or in person. (Standard ticketing fees apply.)

Cheaptix Rush:

If you're under 25, over 65, an artist, or a resident of the East Village and Lower East Side, you can snag a $25 seat via our CheapTix Rush at any performance. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold day-of at the box office with a limit of two tickets per person. Proper ID is required for all rush tickets and paying in cash is encouraged.

Perfect Crime

The Anne Berstein Theater

210 W 50th St 3rd Floor

Rush:

Rush Tickets are available at the Box Office the day of the performance.

The Play That Goes Wrong

New World Stages, Stage 4

340 West 50th Street

Lottery:

Select the number of tickets you want to purchase and click the "Enter" button. Available performances are typically posted as early as 12:00 AM Eastern Time two days before the performance. Lotteries close at 3:00 PM two days before the performance. Additional drawings may be added from time to time and the timing of these drawings may vary. Return to the website to find out if you won. Winners will have six hours to complete their purchase on this website for regularly scheduled drawings.

Playwrights Horizons

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

416 West 42nd Street

Current Season: The Trees, Regretfully, So the Birds Are, Wet Brain

Young Memberships:

If you are 35 or under, or a full-time student, you can become a member for free. You'll get discount tickets for the whole season with no upfront cost. Get access to one ticket for every show at $20 with a Young Membership, or $10 with a Student Membership. Young and Student Memberships must be renewed yearly.

Primary Stages

59E59 Theaters

59 East 59th Street

Current Season: Yes, I Can Say That, New Golden Age, On That Day in Amsterdam, Peerless

Student Rush:

When available, Student Rush tickets are offered in-person at the 59E59 Box Office beginning one hour prior to show time. Present a current high school, college, university, or international student ID at the Box Office to purchase tickets for $10 - $20 each, depending on the show. Valid for one ticket per ID. All Student Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered for all performances.

Public Theater

425 Lafayette Street

Current Season: The Harder They Come, Dark Disabled Stories, shadow/land

Joseph Papp Free Performances:

Free tickets will be distributed to select performances and shows during the Astor Place season. Free general and wheelchair-accessible seating tickets will be available via the TodayTix free Lottery offered through the TodayTix App Android | Apple. The Lottery will open for entries one week before the performance and close at 12PM the day before the performance. Winners will be notified by email and push notification anytime from 12PM to 4PM, and if selected, winners will have one 1 hour to claim their tickets.

Rush:

A limited number of Rush tickets will become available through the TodayTix app at 9AM on the day of each public performance until the inventory is sold out or until 2 hours before the performance time. Full View $30 each plus fees, Service Fee $5 per ticket. A TodayTix account will be required to purchase rush tickets. You will be confirmed immediately when TodayTix completes your purchase. Once the purchase is complete, tickets will be issued under your existing Public Theater Account, or a new Public Theater Account will be created for you. Limit 2 tickets per person. Seat locations are determined at the discretion of The Public Theater. Tickets are subject to availability. Tickets may be picked up at the Taub Box Office one hour before the start of the production. A government-issued ID is required for pick up at the Box Office.

Student:

$30 each plus a $2 facility fee. Limit two tickets per person and production. Subject to availability. A valid student ID is required at the time of purchase. Tickets must be picked up in-person at will call at The Public with a valid student ID. Tickets are not eligible for mailing or Digital Ticket Delivery.

Roundabout Theatre Company

Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Laura Pels Theatre

111 West 46th Street

Current Season: The Wanderers, Primary Trust

General Rush:

Limited number of mezzanine tickets offered at each venue box office on the day of performance only. Subject to availability.

Today Tix:

Roundabout Theatre Company is proud to offer digital access programs on TodayTix all season long.

Student Rush:

Half price-best available- half hour prior to curtain at each venue box office. One ticket per valid student ID. Subject to availability.

Hiptix:

Hiptix is Roundabout's low-price ticket program for theatregoers 18-40. It's free to join, and gets you access to $30 tickets to all Roundabout shows, plus invites to great parties. All tickets are $30*. You can purchase 2 tickets for each production with your Hiptix membership and your guest can be any age. You can buy tickets in advance-in fact, we reserve a limited number at every performance just for Hiptix members.

Hiptix High:

Hiptix High is Roundabout's low-price ticket program for High School students 14-18. It's free to join and gets you $10ï»¿ tickets to all Roundabout shows.ï»¿ You have to be 14-18 to join. Hiptix High tickets are only available for Friday evening, Saturday matinee and Sunday matinee performances. All tickets are $10*. You can purchase 2 tickets for each production with your Hiptix High membership and your guest can be any age. You can buy tickets in advance-in fact, we even reserve tickets at every performance just for Hiptix High members.

Second Stage Theater

Tony Kiser Theater

305 W 43rd Street

Current Season: White Girl in Danger

Student Rush:

$25, two hours prior to curtain. 2 tickets per full-time high school or college student ID.

TodayTix Rush:

Tickets go on sale at 9am day of show. Access on TodayTix.com.

30 Under 30:

$30 tickets are available to people age 30 and under for all Second Stage productions with a valid ID. Simply use promo code 30UNDER30 to access tickets. You may purchase them by phone at (212) 541-4516, at the box office, or online at 2st.com. You can purchase 2 tickets per order, but everyone must have a valid ID proving they are under 30. All tickets are held at the box office. You may pick them up one hour prior to performance and you must present one valid government-issued photo ID per ticket. Subject to availability.

Signature Theatre

The Pershing Square Signature Center

The Irene Diamond Stage, Alice Griffin Jewelbox Theatre

480 W 42nd Street

Current Season: A Bright New Boise, Letters From Max

Signature Access:

Signature Access offers tickets subsidized to an affordable price for every production for a limited number of weeks, then after the Signature Access run ends, tickets increase to standard dynamic pricing. Further accessible ticket discounts are available for individuals who qualify and submit qualifying identification, including: Current student ID (must include expiration date), Student Metrocard, Union ID (SAG, Equity, Teachers Unions, Autoworker Unions, etc.), Military or Veteran ID, Medicare/Medicaid Card, SNAP Card, WIC Card, IDNYC Card

SoHo Rep

46 Walker Street

Current Season: Public Obscenities, The Whitney Album

Rush:

$20 rush tickets are available for nearly every performance. Those waiting for rush tickets will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Each individual may purchase up to two rush tickets and payment is cash only. Box office will begin taking names 20 minutes before curtain time.

St. Ann's Warehouse

45 Water Street

Current Season: The Jungle, Monsoon Wedding

Rush:

St. Ann's Warehouse has partnered with mobile theater ticketing app TodayTix to offer $28* Mobile Rush Tickets (*includes TodayTix fees). A limited number of Rush tickets will be made available to most performances, on sale at 9:00am Eastern Time on the day of the performance. The tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To purchase, download TodayTix from the App Store or Google Play. Blackout dates may apply.

Stranger Sings

Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's

308 West 46th Street

Student Rush:

$30 Tickets (Includes $1.50 Facility Fee). 2 Tickets per Valid Student ID. Available starting 2 hours before each performance at the box office. Cash sales only and exact change. Subject to availability. Seating locations at the box office's discretion.

TodayTix Rush:

$29 Tickets (Includes $1.50 Facility Fee). Available at 9AM EST each performance day Sales exclusively on the Today Tix App. Additionally fees may apply.

Theatre for a New Audience

Polonsky Shakespeare Center

262 Ashland Place

Current Season: Fuente Ovejuna, Orpheus Descending

New Deal:

$20 New Deal tickets are available for those ages 30 and under or full-time students of any age. To purchase tickets, choose your seat, choose ticket type New Deal (change from standard), and enter and apply promo code NEWDEAL online, over the phone, or in person. Please bring a valid ID listing proof of age or full-time student status for each New Deal ticket purchased to the Box Office in order to pick up your tickets. See below for eligibility and ticket details before purchasing.

Titanique

Daryl Roth Theatre

20 Union Square East

TodayTix Rush:

Download the TodayTix app and unlock Rush for a chance to access last-minute tickets for $39 tickets. Limit to 2. Subject to availability. Opens 9am on the day of performance.

Vineyard Theatre

108 East 15th Street

Current Season: White Girl in Danger, This Land Was Made

40 Under 40:

In honor of Vineyard's 40th anniversary, sign up for the 40 Under 40 mailing list! You'll have access to ticket offers of $40 or less. All productions and programming are first-come, first-served. Must submit: DOB and ID must be submitted upon signing up. Must be 40 or under as of 1/1/22. Turn 41 after the date? We'll pretend with you until the end of the season.

Theatre Artist:

Currently working in the theatre? Sign up for the Theatre Artist mailing list! You'll have access to ticket offers of $40 or less. All productions and programming are first-come, first-served.

Without You

New World Stages, Stage 5

340 West 50th Street

Rush:

Daily In-Person Rush will take place at the New World Stages Box Office (open 1 PM M/T/F. Noon Wed/Thurs. 10 AM weekends) and tickets will be available up until 30 minutes to curtain, while supplies last. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $33 each (facility and Telecharge fees apply).

Lottery:

Digital Lottery will begin at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 9 AM and 3 PM beginning January 14, 2023. The Without You Digital Lottery can be entered here. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $33 each (facility and Telecharge fees apply).

York Theatre Company

Theatre at St. Jeans

150 E. 76th Street

GenYork:

For all York Theatre productions, anyone 35 or under can purchase up to two tickets per performance with code GENYORK. Tickets are priced at $30 each (plus $4 convenience fee).

Student Rush:

Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance during regular box office business hours by calling The York Box Office at (212) 935-5820. Student tickets are $20.00 cash or credit. Limit one ticket per valid student ID. Subject to availability.

Senior Rush:

Senior rush tickets can be purchased at the box office beginning one hour before the scheduled performance only. Senior Rush tickets are $20.00 cash or credit. Limit two tickets per person. Subject to availability. Seating location cannot be guaranteed.

