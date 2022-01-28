Obie Awards Will Include Virtual Productions in 2022 Ceremony

The American Theatre Wing has announced details for the 66th Annual Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway. For the first time, streaming virtual productions will be eligible for nomination due to COVID-19.

The official 2020-22 season will include shows that have opened since the last Obies ceremony, beginning July 1st, 2020, through August 31st, 2022. The awards ceremony will take place in November 2022, although an official date and venue will be announced at a later date. In addition to in-person work, virtual, digital, and audio work that has taken or will take place during this time period will also be eligible for consideration - a first in the history of the Obies.

"The bold, insistent spirit of Off- and Off-Off- Broadway has been an inspiration to all of us throughout this particularly challenging moment for live entertainment," Hitchens said in a statement. "Our mission with the 2022 Obies is to support the stories seen on these stages and celebrate the talent and perseverance of the thousands of arts workers who make up this dynamic community. We are thrilled to have David and Melissa as our co-chairs, along with our entire panel of judges, whose wide array of diverse experience and perspective will help us continue to navigate these uncharted waters with eyes fixed squarely on that mission."

The 2022 awards will be co-chaired by Obie-winning Director and Producing Artistic Leader David Mendizábal and veteran theatre critic Melissa Rose Bernardo.

The judges' panel for the 66th Annual Obie Awards includes actor & fight choreographer Dave Anzuelo, actor & playwright Becca Blackwell, scenic designer Wilson Chin, Obie-winning playwright Haruna Lee, theater critic & journalist Soraya McDonald, Obie-winning director & playwright Lisa Peterson, Obie-winning actor Heather Alicia Simms, and Obie-winning costume designer Kaye Voyce.

"Alongside our friends at the American Theatre Wing, we are proud to gather a sensational group of artists and journalists that make up this season's panel of judges," said Mendizábal and Bernardo. "The shutdown could not stop this community from creating excellent work. It is now up to us to make sure it doesn't go unrecognized. To that end, we've tried to make the submission process as inclusive as possible. As we continue to navigate the challenges that the pandemic presents, we will explore every opportunity to make as much work eligible for consideration as possible."

Work that was presented at an Off or Off Off Broadway theater and/or company, whether virtual/digital, audio, or in person, will be eligible for consideration. To submit a production for consideration, please upload information by clicking this link. Digital and audio recordings may be uploaded directly utilizing the link provided. Please direct questions regarding Obie consideration to info@obieawards.com. For more information, visit ObieAwards.com.