OUR LOVE IS HERE TO STAY Comes to HFC Underground at Hunt & Fish Club

On March 1st, Broadway veterans Lucia Giannetta and Charlie Marcus (A Chorus Line, Peter Pan, Tony-nominated Leap of Faith, LES MISERABLES, and Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale the Musical) will present "Our Love Is Here To Stay," an endearing journey through the highs, lows, and unexpected twists of love. Their powerful performances, combined with the timeless classics from the Great American Songbook and the musical direction of the renowned producer and musical director Michael Lavine, promise to make your evening unforgettable. Sit back, relax, and allow yourself to be transported by this unforgettable show's soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt laughter.

Lucia Giannetta opened for KC and the Sunshine Band, performing her Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli show. She's also sung with the real Liza! Lucia also developed and originated roles in Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, HERCULES. Her most recent Film and TV credits include Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated Film, THE IRISHMAN, and Hallmark's adored HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR. Working closely with writer Chazz Palminteri, director Robert DeNiro, and composer Alan Menken, Lucia brought to stage Rosina Anello, the matriarch of Broadway's A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL.

Charlie Marcus is a veteran Broadway performer of 35 years. His debut was in the original company of A Chorus Line and was most recently on the Great White Way in the original cast of A Bronx Tale, where he understudied Chazz Palminteri in the starring role. Charlie was last seen as Meyer Wolfsheim in Gatsby Immersive, the Off B'way smash hit, where his double trumpet routine was celebrated as "INCREDIBLE" by Variety. No stranger to Mob bosses, he played Don Del Canto in the Original Cast of Romeo & Bernadette on Theatre Row, and he's currently producing the revival of The Original Broadway SWING! hitting NY Stages in the Fall of 2024.

Michael Lavine is a well-known music director who has conducted several successful concerts and musical productions featuring Broadway stars. His notable works include "Rediscovered Hamlisch," a CD of previously unrecorded songs by Marvin Hamlisch, and "The Little Mermaid" at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma starring Emily Skinner. He has also conducted orchestras in various cities nationwide and regularly plays for the Outer Critic's Circle Awards in New York.

Doors open at 7:00 pm for à la carte Dining. The performance starts at APPROX. 8:15 pm! The evening's menu OPTIONS include STEAK, SEAFOOD, and Hunt & Fish Club's signature dishes... Burnt Lemon Chicken and Wild Mushroom Pappardelle The menu also features traditional and signature cocktails and a wide selection of wines.

For more information, call 347-625-1220 or visit hfcnyc.com/experiences. $95 per person. The price includes two glasses of wine. (Includes all taxes, fees, and service charges.) The Hunt & Fish Club is conveniently located at 125 W. 44th between 6th AVE. AND BROADWAY... near Times Square. 347-625-1220.