OUR LITTLE SECRET: A TRUE NEW MUSICAL Will Have Workshop Presentation This Week

Our Little Secret: A True New Musical will receive an invitation-only workshop on Thursday, March 26 at New 42 Studios in New York City. The award-winning musical, which recently won five BroadwayWorld Regional Awards including Best New Musical for its Montreal main stage debut, will receive an October 2026 production at Edmonton, Alberta's Citadel Theatre, with the next big production to be announced in the coming week. Joining the creative team as director for the show's upcoming productions is Tony Award nominee and Drama League and Obie Award winner Adam Pascal.

“We can't wait for more audiences to get to experience this incredible true story,” said creative producer Russell Citron. “Noam, Russell and I wrote our first musical in high school,” added composer Ryan Peters, “We've always loved working together, but we never had anything worth writing about.” Writer and star Noam Tomaschoff added, “Being able to bring this deeply personal show to the stage together with my best friends and family has been a genuine joy and the honor of my life.”

Our Little Secret is the hilarious, moving, and completely true story of Noam Tomaschoff's discovery that his parents weren't quite who he thought they were — and he wasn't an only child. Blending comedy, drama, and addictive music, Our Little Secret will leave you laughing, crying — and seeing your family in a whole new light.

Our Little Secret is written by and starring Tomaschoff, with music by Ryan Peters, created with Russell Citron. Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Theater World Award winner Adam Pascal joins the creative team as director, with details on further creative team developments for the show's upcoming 2026 production to be released next week. General management is by Sam Dallas of Envoy Theatricals.

Our Little Secret won top awards for each of its previous productions, most recently its main stage premiere at Montreal's Segal Centre in 2025 (Five BroadwayWorld Regional Awards, including Best New Musical and Best Performance in a Musical), the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024 (Best Performance in a Musical from the Chris Parkle Awards), and a sold-out run at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2023 (Patron's Pick and Best of Fringe Awards).

For more information about Our Little Secret, please visit ourlittlesecretmusical.com. For inquiries regarding attendance at the March 26 workshop, visit https://ourlittlesecretrsvp.netlify.app/. Please note that availability is strictly limited.