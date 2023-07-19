ONE IN A MILLION Aims for Off-Broadway Run as Documentary Gains Acclaim

Explore the rousing documentary that showcases the making of the musical and its recent recognition at The Great Lakes Christian Film Festival.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

ONE IN A MILLION Aims for Off-Broadway Run as Documentary Gains Acclaim

The rousing documentary film about the making of musician and producer Kevin Davis' faith-friendly musical, ONE IN A MILLION, is an official selection of The Great Lakes Christian Film Festival.



After more than a decade from composition to now - One in a Million has performed in countless venues across the tri-stare area with several off-off Broadway runs under its belt. The acclaim reached its zenith recently when a documentary of the making of this musical began winning an equal number of accolades as the stage play itself.

"Well, it's time for the big leagues," says Davis about the little musical that could. He then announced plans for a full-scale off-Broadway contract run in New York as early as Spring 2024.

The plot focuses on Sisters, Wanda and Zuzy, and their annual Christmas Party. They've invited several members of their church to attend, including Wanda's nemesis, Priscilla. When the party takes a turn, Wanda and Zuzy lose control of the group and they end up pooling their money to try and win the Lotto Jackpot! When good friends gamble, what could go wrong?

Powerful messages told in an entertaining and high-energy way is the trademark of this piece.



