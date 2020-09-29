ON THE LEVEL Original London Cast Recording to be Released on October 9th

ON THE LEVEL starred Angela Richards, Barrie Ingham, Gary Bond, Phyllida Law and more.

On The Level was the second musical penned by Ron Grainer and Ronald Millar and reunited the 'Robert and Elizabeth' creative team of Wendy Toye (producer), Malcolm Clare (choreographer), Malcolm Pride (designer) and impresario Martin Landau. Presented in conjunction with the Beatles manager Brian Epstein, 'On The Level' was the polar opposite to 'Robert and Elizabeth', firmly set in the present day with a contemporary score that reflected the modern era of swinging 60s London. The production, described by Martin Landau as an "ironic comedy", focused on the British fascination with school exams and in particular the G.C.E. Inspired by real life events, the plot centres on the theft and distribution of the G.C.E. exam papers amongst both students and their parents and the scandal that ensues.



On The Level boasted a youth driven cast that included Angela Richards, Barrie Ingham, Gary Bond, Phyllida Law and a break out role for Sheila White who reportedly stopped the show with her solo number 'Bleep Bleep'. The musical opened at Liverpool's Royal Court Theatre on February 25th 1966 (after which Leslie Phillips who was cast as Clancy Pettinger left the production and was replaced by Barrie Ingham). On The Level opened to great fanfare at London's Saville Theatre on April 19th 1966. Despite much publicity, including numerous television appearances by the cast and a fashion spread in the magazine 'London Life', the production failed to find its audience and closed after 118 performances. Although Epstein had reportedly secured the film rights to On The Level, a screen adaptation failed to materialise.



Ron Grainer and Ronald Millar's spirited and immediate score for On The Level was thankfully preserved on the show's Original London Cast Album. Produced for CBS by Reginald Warburton (whose past production credits included Paul Simon's debut solo album and the Original London Cast Albums of 'Charlie Girl' and 'Instant Marriage'), the album effectively captures the show's contemporary flare and its many song highlights, including 'Strangely Attractive', 'My Girl at the Dance' and 'Where the Action is'.



The release of On The Level continues Stage Door's 'Cast Album Masters Series'. Licensing recordings from the major labels, the series presents the CD debut of many London Cast Recordings from the 1960s and 1970s, all digitally remastered from the studio master tapes.



'On the Level' Original London Cast Recording is licensed courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited

For more information, visit: www.stagedoorrecords.com/stage9076.html





ON THE LEVEL - ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING

1. THREE CRAZY LETTERS (G.C.E.) - Ensemble

2. STRANGELY ATTRACTIVE - Gary Bond, Angela Richards

3. BLEEP-BLEEP - Sheila White

4. THERMODYNAMICALLY YOURS - Gary Bond, Angela Richards, Barrie Ingham and Ensemble

5. VERY GOOD FRIEND - Phyllida Law, Barrie Ingham

6. MY GIRL AT THE DANCE - Angela Richards, Gary Bond, Rod McLennan, Sandra Michaels

7. LET'S MAKE THE MOST OF NOW - The Company

8. WHERE THE ACTION IS - Rod McLennan, Sandra Michaels, Bernard Sharpe, Ensemble

9. NOSTALGIA - Barney Gilbraith, Irlin Hall, Robert Cawdron, Carolyn Hudson

10. LOVE GETS YOUNGER EVERY YEAR - Bernard Sharpe, Sandra Michaels

11. PEACEFUL - Gary Bond, Ensemble

12. ON THE LEVEL - Rod McLennan, Gary Bond, Bernard Sharpe, Ensemble

13. AND THEN I'LL GO - Angela Richards, Gary Bond

14. CHORALE - FINALE - Ensemble

15. PLAY OUT (WHERE THE ACTION IS) - Orchestra

