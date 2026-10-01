OH NO! A GHOST! to Celebrate Samhain at New York Irish Center
The event features traditional Irish ghost stories and haunting music at the New York Irish Center in Long Island City, with free admission and drinks.
Origin Theatre Company, in partnership with Irish American Writers & Artists, will present OH NO! A GHOST! A Samhain Celebration on Wednesday, October 28 at 7:00 PM at the New York Irish Center in Long Island City. The evening brings together traditional Irish ghost stories, haunting music and festive drinks, with free admission and libations.
The modern holiday of Halloween traces its origins to Samhain, the ancient Irish festival marking the end of summer and the beginning of winter. For centuries, Samhain has been a time of transition, when the veil between the living and the dead is believed to grow thin. As October draws to a close, the spirits come a-calling.
"No one celebrates Halloween quite like the Irish," said Labhaoise Magee, Producing Artistic Director of Origin Theatre Company. "Samhain gives us a chance to gather, tell the old stories and share the traditions that crossed the Atlantic and became the spookiest night of the year."
The celebration arrives as Origin marks 25 years of transatlantic storytelling. Since its founding in 2002, the company has introduced more than 400 Irish and Irish American Playwrights to New York audiences and supported the work of over 5,000 theatre artists.
OH NO! A GHOST! A Samhain Celebration
- Wednesday, October 28, 7:00 PM
- New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101
- 7 train, one stop from Grand Central (about 7 minutes)
- Admission
- Free, including drinks; reservations recommended
About Origin Theatre Company
Founded in 2002 by George C. Heslin, now Founder & Artistic Director Emeritus, Origin Theatre Company is a leading presenter and developer of new Irish theatre in the United States and the resident theatre company of the New York Irish Center. Origin is led by Producing Artistic Director Labhaoise Magee and Executive Director Aidan Cleary. Origin has introduced more than 400 Irish and Irish American Playwrights to New York audiences, supported over 5,000 theatre artists and earned over a dozen New York Times Critics' Picks since 2008.
Notable productions include the U.S. premiere of Enda Walsh's Misterman, which transferred to The Kennedy Center and the Dublin Theatre Festival, and the world premiere of Larry Kirwan's Hard Times: An American Musical, which evolved into the ten-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical Paradise Square. Through productions, festivals and artist development programs, Origin strengthens artistic exchange between the United States and Ireland.
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