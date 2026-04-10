OBSCENE DESIRE to Begin Performances at American Theatre of Actors

Obscene Desire, written and directed by Sean Szak Prasso, will begin performances at the Beckmann Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors. Set in 1986 Long Island, the play follows a group of friends whose night out leads to the discovery of unsettling secrets within their suburban community. The production explores themes of privacy, consent, and interpersonal dynamics.

The production will run from April 29 through May 10 at the American Theatre of Actors complex in New York City. Performances are scheduled Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.

The play centers on best friends Emma and Scarlett, whose routine evening takes an unexpected turn when they encounter suspicious activity involving a neighbor. As more members of their social circle become involved, the situation escalates, prompting questions about loyalty and responsibility.

The cast includes Dustin Pazar, Annie Unger, Samantha Seiff, Jonathan Beebe, Travis Bergmann, and Jean-Marie Stodolski.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are available at multiple pricing tiers, including early-bird, general admission, and pay-it-forward options. The production is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older due to mature themes, including sexual content, references to abuse, strong language, and flashing lights.

The American Theatre of Actors offers limited wheelchair accessibility; arrangements must be made in advance by contacting the theater.