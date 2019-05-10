No Name Comedy Variety Shows Come to Otto's In Manhattan

May. 10, 2019  

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter recently announced two May 2019 shows at Otto's in Manhattan with the first on Friday, May 10th to feature author / storyteller Harmon Leon (Meet the Deplorables), Dave Lester (SIRIUS XM) Luke Thayer (CD "Hopes + Dreams") and Lauren Hope Krass (She Devil Comedy Festival).

On Friday, May 17th the laughs continue with Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's 'Ask Me Another") Liam McEneaney (CD "Working Class Fancy") Abbi Crutchfield (Pink Collar Comedy Tour), Menuhin Hart (NBC's "Stand Up for Diversity) and a few surprises. Both shows which start at 7:00pm will feature No Name house band The Summer Replacements, including Carl (BabyFreak) Fortunato) and Fernando (Dr. Sandman) Morales Gonzalez.

No cover, no minimum. Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: www.ottosshrunkenhead.com/; Performers subject to change, For more "No Name," info, contact (347) 885-3466 /NoNameNYC@hotmail.com.



