No Name... & A BAG O' CHIPS Comedy Show Comes to Otto's
"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter recently announced a Friday, December 13 show at Otto's in Manhattan. Vetter is the MC,Meri G Wayne is the stage manager.
Scheduled guest artists for Friday, December 13th
(subject to change):
Lee Alan Barrett
MEGAN SASS
Charles McBee
& more
Music provided by The Summer Replacements:
Carl "November, No Problem" Fortunato
Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González
"King Of The Hill" Courtney Hill
When- FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13th
Where- Otto's Shrunken Head
538 E 14th St (between Ave A & Ave B)
Showtime- 7:00 pm SHARP
For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.
