No Name... & A BAG O' CHIPS Comedy Show Comes to Otto's

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter recently announced a Friday, December 13 show at Otto's in Manhattan. Vetter is the MC,Meri G Wayne is the stage manager.

Scheduled guest artists for Friday, December 13th(subject to change):& more

Music provided by The Summer Replacements:

Carl "November, No Problem" Fortunato

Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González

"King Of The Hill" Courtney Hill

When- FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13thWhere- Otto's Shrunken Head538 E 14th St (between Ave A & Ave B)Showtime- 7:00 pm SHARP

For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.





