Nikki M. James Joins New Marvel DAREDEVIL Series On Disney+

According to Deadline, Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James has joined the cast of the upcoming Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

The revival series from Matt Corman and Chris Ord, centers on the title character Daredevil/Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox. There is currently no word on which character James will portray.

Actor Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, originated in the Daredevil television series on Netflix. The cast will also include actors Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt.

Nikki M. James originated the role of Nabalungi in the Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon, for which she received the Tony Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical. James was most recently seen in The Public Theater prodction of Shaina Taub's Suffs.

Her additional onstage Broadway credits include All Shook Up, Les Miserables, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. James has also stepped behind the scenes, serving as Michael Arden's assistant director on the Broadway productions of Once On This Island and the recent one-man revival of A Christmas Carol starring Jefferson Mays.

Nikki has appeared in a variety of TV shows such as 30 Rock, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Third Watch and The Jury, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, Lucky Stiff, Severance, Spoiler Alert, Proven Innocent, and Braindead.