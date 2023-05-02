Nikki James Among Performers For Girls Inc. New York City Gala

Girls Inc. of New York City, which provides life-transforming programs for girls and young women, will host their annual Lifting Girls Up gala celebrating and honoring those whose outstanding efforts align with Girls Inc. NYC's mission of empowering, educating and inspiring girls and young women to be strong, smart and bold. The event will be hosted by actress and comedienne Abbi Crutchfield (Hulu, Comedy Central) and will feature performances by Tony Award winner Nikki James (The Book of Mormon, Les Miserables), the Brooklyn-based group Olivia K & The Parkers, blending soul, jazz, gospel and art rock, and Smashworks Dance Company. The gala takes place at Cipriani (25 Broadway New York, NY) on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:00 pm.

This year's honorees are Kate Spade New York and Leah C. Johnson, Executive Vice President at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The event will also celebrate 26 outstanding students who are part of Girls Inc. NYC's College Shower/Project REACH, a college access and retention program. Each will be awarded scholarships and supplies that will help them be college ready. The program helps over 1,500 girls a year navigate the process of getting into college, succeed in their studies, and graduate college.

Now in its 25th year, Girls Inc. of New York City has helped thousands of girls from under-resourced communities to better navigate gender, economic, and social barriers to be prepared for leadership and academic opportunities and become changemakers themselves. Of girls in GINYC's high-impact programs, a full 100% graduate high school and 100% are admitted to college. Proceeds from the gala, which brings together influential thought leaders from the corporate, nonprofit, and philanthropic communities, will support Girls Inc. of New York City's mental wellness, financial literacy, STEM and college readiness and retention programs.

2023 GALA HONOREES

With recent reporting from the CDC highlighting the nationwide mental health crisis facing teen girls, Girls Inc. of New York City is pleased to honor Kate Spade New York for its groundbreaking work in supporting the mental health of women and girls worldwide. In partnership with the Kate Spade New York Foundation, GINYC is bringing innovative, indispensable mental health programming to thousands of girls and young women. The award will be accepted by Taryn Bird, Director of the Kate Spade New York Foundation.

For her inspiring leadership and contributions toward making the arts more accessible to diverse populations in NYC, Girls Inc. of New York City is pleased to honor Leah C. Johnson, Executive Vice President for Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Leah has been at the nexus of Lincoln Center's ongoing transformation into a place all New Yorkers can feel welcome. She holds leadership positions across several organizations and sits on numerous non-profit boards dedicated to creating and maintaining diversity and equity within the NYC arts and culture community.

For more information about the 2023 Lifting Girls Up Gala or to purchase tickets, please visit: Click Here

About Girls Inc. of New York City

Girls Inc. of New York City inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold, delivering life transforming programs to girls and young women. Through education and advocacy, we prepare girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers to advance to a more equitable world. Girls Inc. of New York City's positive outcomes are achieved through three core elements: people - trained staff and volunteers who build lasting, mentoring relationships; environment - physically and emotionally safe, where there is a sisterhood of support, high expectations, and mutual respect; and programming - research-based, hands-on and minds-on, age-appropriate, meeting the needs of today's girls. Join us at www.girlsincnyc.org, @girlsincny, www.facebook.com/girlsincnyc