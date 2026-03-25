Nicole Scherzinger's Royal Albert Hall Concert Coming to GREAT PERFORMANCES

This May, PBS Great Performances will air a televised version of An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger, the 2025 solo concert at Royal Albert Hall from the Tony Award winner. Tune in to watch the special presentation on Friday, May 22, at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS.

For the concert, Scherzinger returned to London for the Royal Albert Hall show, which showcased the former 'Pussycat Doll' singer's pop hits alongside a range of Broadway classics. This concert marked her first major solo show in the UK in 13 years and her first full show at the Royal Albert Hall.

The concert performance followed her celebrated turn as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, where she received international acclaim in London's West End and on Broadway for starring in the reimagining from director Jamie Lloyd. The portrayal garnered Scherzinger both an Olivier and a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

In addition to her role as Norma Desmond, Scherzinger has appeared onscreen in the NBC musical television special, “Annie Live!” as ‘Grace Farrell.’ She won “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010 and served as a judge on several other television talent shows, including “The X Factor” US (2011), “The X Factor” UK (2012-2013, 2016-2017), and “The Masked Singer” (2019-2023). Scherzinger is also the voice of Sina in Disney’s Moana franchise.

It was recently confirmed that Scherzinger would reunite with pop supergroup The Pussycat Dolls for their highly anticipated 2026 North America, Europe and U.K. Tour, PCD FOREVER.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas