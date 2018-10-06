Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Discuss If OH, HELLO Will Return

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney recently appeared at New York Comic Con, discussing their new show Big Mouth. On a panel, a fan asked if the pair planned to revive their roles as Gil and George in Oh, Hello, according to Vulture.

"We have discussed Gil and George going back to Broadway," said Mulaney.

"The problem is we have to fax everything to Gil and George," said Kroll. "And they're currently living out of, like a pale blue Volvo from the early '80s. We're kind of trying to figure out how to get in touch with them."

"And George is right now Bruce Springsteen's understudy," said Mulaney. "And the nights he goes on, people are disappointed."

It doesn't look like Oh, Hello will be making a return any time soon, but the pair certainly don't seem to be ruling it out.

Read more on Vulture.

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Oh, Hello On Broadway ran for 138 record breaking performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre.

Oh, Hello On Broadway is a Netflix Original Comedy Special produced by RadicalMedia; written, performed, and executive produced by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, and directed and produced by Michael John Warren. Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, and Justin Wilkes executive produced for RadicalMedia. Alex Timbers, Dave Becky, Mike Berkowitz, Julie Darmody, David Miner and Christie Smith also served as executive producers. Lisa Nishimura and Robbie Praw executive produced for Netflix.

Related Articles

Include