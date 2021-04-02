Nicholas Podany Joins POWERPUFF GIRLS Live-Action Series

Nicholas Podany, who played Albus in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway, has joined the cast of the upcoming live action "Powerpuff Girls" series.

Podany plays Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr., a nerdy, power-hungry, insecure person was obsessed with The Powerpuff Girls, despite his father's grudge against them, according to Variety. As an adult, JoJo finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle. He's modeled after the original cartoon villain Mojo Jojo.

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, will play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively.

In addition to "Cursed Child," Podany's screen credits include The CW series "Hart of Dixie" and Netflix's "Archive 81."

"Powerpuff Girls" is written by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody and will be executive produced by Berlanti Productions.

See Podany in promotional video for "Cursed Child" here: