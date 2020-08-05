New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of August 3 - WEST SIDE STORY Novel, Music From Sophia Anne Caruso, and More!

Plus, a Phantom of the Opera graphic novel, audiobook of Vietgone, and more!

Music Now Available

Shine (Instrument of Hope)

Music and lyrics by Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña. The Instrument of Hope is a trumpet crafted from spent bullet casings to help keep the conversation about gun violence prevention on the main stage. Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña lead vocals, with Marjory Stoneman Douglas H.S. Drama Dept. Choir, Melody Herzfeld- program director. Album cover design by Manny Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, and founder of ChangeTheRef.org. Featuring 66 top trumpeters. Music produced, arranged and orchestrated by Kim Scharnberg. Executive Producers: Shine MSD.

Sophia Anne Caruso: Toys

Beetlejuice actress performs song by Nick Littlemore and Henry Hey.

Upcoming Music Releases

The Andrews Sisters in Hollywood

Rare film studio recordings The Andrews Sisters made for filming and not released commercially. Most tracks have never been available till now. 50 tracks.

The Merry Widow

Score by Franz Lehar. Remastered recording from 1962, translated into English by Merl "Ted" Puffer and Deena Cavalieri and first time on CD. Featuring Lisa Della Casa, John Reardon, Laurel Hurley, Charles K. L. Davis, Paul Franke, Howard Kahl, and Paul Richards. The American Opera Society Orchestra and Chorus. Franz Allers, conductor. Margaret Hillis, choral conductor.

Small House No Secrets Composers Cut

From SONiA disappear fear new musical which debuted at the Kennedy Center in 2019 (Page to Stage series), then was produced in Baltimore and is in pre-production in Germany, Australia and Hawaii. Recorded by SONiA for the actors.

Books Now Available

Stage Money: The Business of the Professional Theater 2nd edition

by Tim Donahue and Jim Patterson

Revised and updated version of Tim Donahue and Jim Patterson's 2010 book. Guide to understanding professional theater finances today through the use of the tools and metaphors of the business world at large. Includes the latest financial information and illuminating examples of key concepts, and has been enhanced with a discussion of the stagehands' union plus a new chapter on marketing for the theater. Foreword by Ken Davenport.

Theresa Rebeck, Complete Plays, Volume 5 2011-2019, Volume 5

by Theresa Rebeck

Features plays including The Nest, Poor Behavior, The Way of the World, Seared, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Downstairs, and Fool.

Vietgone audiobook

by Qui Nguyen

L.A. Theatre Works production recorded before a live audience at the UCLA James Bridges Theater in February 2020. Will Dao, Desiree Mee Jung, Greg Watanabe, Paul Yen, Jeena Yi. Directed by Tim Dang. Original music by Shane Rettig.

Upcoming Book Releases

The Phantom of the Opera Collection

by Cavan Scott

Fully authorized graphic novel adaptation illustrated by José María Beroy, of the Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart, Richard Stilgoe original libretto.

The Queen of Tuesday: A Lucille Ball Story

by Darin Strauss

Mixes fact and fiction, memoir and novel, to imagine the provocative story of a woman we thought we knew. Darin Strauss and Tavia Gilbert narrators for the audio version.

A Tale of Transformation: Twenty-Five Years of Beauty and the Beast on Stage

by Jeff Kurtti

Fully illustrated with concept art, costume designs, behind-the-scenes photography, and other rarities and never-before published visuals, along with text by renowned Disney author historian Jeff Kurtti. Also features a dozen guest essays by creative talents and performers who have been a part of, or been deeply influenced by this landmark cultural work. Disney Editions Deluxe series.

West Side Story the novel

by Irving Shulman

The classic novelization of one of Broadway's most enduring and beloved musicals (based on a conception by Jerome Robbins, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins), updated with a new cover.

