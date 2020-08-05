New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of August 3 - WEST SIDE STORY Novel, Music From Sophia Anne Caruso, and More!
Plus, a Phantom of the Opera graphic novel, audiobook of Vietgone, and more!
Need something new to read or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!
This week's list features the novelization of West Side Story, as well as a graphic novel version of The Phantom of the Opera, and the audiobook of Vietgone. Plus, new music from Sophia Anne Caruso!
Check out the full list below!
Music Now Available
Shine (Instrument of Hope)
Music and lyrics by Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña. The Instrument of Hope is a trumpet crafted from spent bullet casings to help keep the conversation about gun violence prevention on the main stage. Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña lead vocals, with Marjory Stoneman Douglas H.S. Drama Dept. Choir, Melody Herzfeld- program director. Album cover design by Manny Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, and founder of ChangeTheRef.org. Featuring 66 top trumpeters. Music produced, arranged and orchestrated by Kim Scharnberg. Executive Producers: Shine MSD.
Sophia Anne Caruso: Toys
Beetlejuice actress performs song by Nick Littlemore and Henry Hey.
Upcoming Music Releases
The Andrews Sisters in Hollywood
Rare film studio recordings The Andrews Sisters made for filming and not released commercially. Most tracks have never been available till now. 50 tracks.
Purchase on Amazon.
The Merry Widow
Score by Franz Lehar. Remastered recording from 1962, translated into English by Merl "Ted" Puffer and Deena Cavalieri and first time on CD. Featuring Lisa Della Casa, John Reardon, Laurel Hurley, Charles K. L. Davis, Paul Franke, Howard Kahl, and Paul Richards. The American Opera Society Orchestra and Chorus. Franz Allers, conductor. Margaret Hillis, choral conductor.
Purchase on Amazon.
Small House No Secrets Composers Cut
From SONiA disappear fear new musical which debuted at the Kennedy Center in 2019 (Page to Stage series), then was produced in Baltimore and is in pre-production in Germany, Australia and Hawaii. Recorded by SONiA for the actors.
Purchase on Amazon.
Books Now Available
Stage Money: The Business of the Professional Theater 2nd edition
by Tim Donahue and Jim Patterson
Revised and updated version of Tim Donahue and Jim Patterson's 2010 book. Guide to understanding professional theater finances today through the use of the tools and metaphors of the business world at large. Includes the latest financial information and illuminating examples of key concepts, and has been enhanced with a discussion of the stagehands' union plus a new chapter on marketing for the theater. Foreword by Ken Davenport.
Purchase on Amazon.
Theresa Rebeck, Complete Plays, Volume 5 2011-2019, Volume 5
Features plays including The Nest, Poor Behavior, The Way of the World, Seared, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Downstairs, and Fool.
Purchase on Amazon.
Vietgone audiobook
by Qui Nguyen
L.A. Theatre Works production recorded before a live audience at the UCLA James Bridges Theater in February 2020. Will Dao, Desiree Mee Jung, Greg Watanabe, Paul Yen, Jeena Yi. Directed by Tim Dang. Original music by Shane Rettig.
Purchase on Amazon.
Upcoming Book Releases
The Phantom of the Opera Collection
by Cavan Scott
Fully authorized graphic novel adaptation illustrated by José María Beroy, of the Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart, Richard Stilgoe original libretto.
Purchase on Amazon.
The Queen of Tuesday: A Lucille Ball Story
by Darin Strauss
Mixes fact and fiction, memoir and novel, to imagine the provocative story of a woman we thought we knew. Darin Strauss and Tavia Gilbert narrators for the audio version.
Purchase on Amazon.
A Tale of Transformation: Twenty-Five Years of Beauty and the Beast on Stage
by Jeff Kurtti
Fully illustrated with concept art, costume designs, behind-the-scenes photography, and other rarities and never-before published visuals, along with text by renowned Disney author historian Jeff Kurtti. Also features a dozen guest essays by creative talents and performers who have been a part of, or been deeply influenced by this landmark cultural work. Disney Editions Deluxe series.
Purchase on Amazon.
West Side Story the novel
by Irving Shulman
The classic novelization of one of Broadway's most enduring and beloved musicals (based on a conception by Jerome Robbins, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins), updated with a new cover.
Purchase on Amazon.
From This Author Stephi Wild
- Wake Up With BWW 8/5: CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Cancelled, MULAN Will Come to Disney+, and More!
- Broadway Catch Up: August 4 - Megan Hilty, Mandy Patinkin, Laurie Metcalf, and More!
- Wake Up With BWW 8/4: Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show, and More
- Broadway Catch Up: August 3 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ramin Karimloo, Bryan Cranston, Renee Fleming, and More!
- Wake Up With BWW 8/3: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher Provide CINDERELLA Updates, and More!
- Jerry Mitchell Talks BROADWAY BARES: ZOOM IN, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge