New York Women In Film & Television Announces Publication of THE PRODUCER'S PALATE COOKBOOK

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) announced the publication of its first-ever cookbook, The Producer's Palate, during its March 30 industry screening of the Julia Child documentary Julia and Q&A with directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West. Produced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the book features recipes, photos, and personal stories from leaders in the NYWIFT community. Proceeds from book sales will support NYWIFT's professional development and advocacy initiatives.

Julia tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women. The full conversation with Cohen and West, moderated by NYWIFT Board of Directors Vice President Yvonne Russo, is available to watch at https://fb.watch/ccg4-ut4-f. The film's never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, first-person narratives, and cutting-edge, mouth-watering food cinematography made for a perfect lead-in to Russo's announcement of the new NYWIFT publication.

The Producer's Palate: Cooking with New York Women in Film & Television Visionaries is a one-of-a-kind cookbook comprised of an extraordinary collection of personal favorite recipes from NYWIFT's finest producers. Twenty-six recipes, from 26 brilliant women, ranging from the humblest side dish passed down for generations, to the most sublime original creations, all wondrous enough to make your mouth water. The recipes each have a personal connection - dating from the early 1900s through the modern era of internet recipe sharing.

Russo spearheaded the initiative from early development through final printing. "The Producer's Palate was created during the COVID outbreak. A culinary expression from our hearts to our NYWIFT community as a way to nurture our lives with a diverse palate of recipes during tough times. A blend of cuisine and culture to lift our spirits, fusing food and family to savor each day and the joys of life," said NYWIFT Board of Directors Vice President Yvonne Russo.

"In life we need nourishment always, but particularly during dark times like these," NYWIFT Executive Director Cynthia Lopez said in her introduction to the book. She added, "We hope these recipes will bring joy to our community and provide a delicious 'thank you' to all who support us as we continue to advocate for equity and inclusion in the media industry."

The cookbook is NYWIFT's third printed publication. It can be purchased for $29.99 at www.nywift.org/publications.

The 2020 Creative Workforce Summit journal is also for sale for $21.95 at the same link. The publication focused on documentary makers, industry, and funders in conversation, and celebrated the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote.