New York Philharmonic Continues PROJECT 19

The New York Philharmonic will continue the initiative commemorating the centennial of the 19th Amendment with commissions of new works by 19 women composers. Project 19 launched in February 2020 with live performances of six World Premieres (three for full orchestra, three for smaller ensembles). The remaining 2019-20 premieres and those scheduled to take place in the 2020-21 season have been postponed because of the cancellation of concerts due to COVID-19.

Project 19 celebrates the voices of today's established and emerging women creators - not only composers but also poets - over four days, November 9-12. The online activities, available for free to audiences worldwide, include:

Nina C. Young, Tania León, and Ellen Reid, a video broadcast of the three Project 19 World Premieres that Music Director Jaap van Zweden and the Orchestra performed in February 2020: Nina C. Young's Tread softly, Tania León's Stride, and Ellen Reid's When the World as You've Known It Doesn't Exist. The broadcast will be available as Facebook and YouTube Premieres at 7:30 p.m. EST on Nov 12

Now Is the Moment: Women's Advancement in the Arts, Business, and Beyond, a panel discussion, co-presented with Project 19 partner Catalyst, featuring a conversation with Philharmonic President & CEO Deborah Borda; Catalyst President & CEO Lorraine Hariton; National Board Chair and President of Women in Sports and Events Kathleen Francis; and, as moderator, Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming at Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News, 5:30 p.m. EST on Nov 10

Poetry readings of 4 of the 19 poems co-commissioned by the Philharmonic and the Academy of American Poets as part of Project 19, to include Mahogany L. Browne, Marilyn Chin, Natalie Diaz, and Linda Gregerson, Nov 11

Melinda Wagner and Joan Tower, an audio broadcast of previous works by two Project 19 composers: Melinda Wagner's Trombone Concerto, with Principal Trombone Joseph Alessi as soloist (recorded in 2007, broadcast courtesy of Bridge Records, Inc.), and Joan Tower's Sequoia, (1982), Nov 9

Women Pioneers of the NY Phil, an archival exhibit exploring women who played pivotal roles in the New York Philharmonic's history, presented in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, Nov 10

