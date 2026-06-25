New York Guitar Seminar Returns for 26th Year With Sergio Assad, Berta Rojas, and Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo

The acclaimed Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo have announced the 26th edition of the annual festival, taking place June 29 through July 2 in partnership with the Americas Society and Hunter College's Music Department.

The four-day seminar will feature faculty and participant concerts, master classes, hands-on workshops, presentations of new music, an open stage with livestreaming, and the New York Guitar Seminar Guit-Orchestra performing music by Sergio Assad under the composer's baton. Most seminar activities will take place at Hunter College's Music Department (695 Park Avenue), with concerts on June 30 and July 1 at the CUNY Graduate Center (365 Fifth Avenue) and the June 29 opening concert at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th Street).

Sergio Assad Featured Throughout the Seminar

The 2026 seminar celebrates the music of acclaimed Brazilian guitarist and composer Sergio Assad, who will lead daily rehearsals and conduct the New York Guitar Seminar Guit-Orchestra in a performance of The Walls during the seminar's closing participants' concert on July 2.

"I wrote The Walls during a time when we were all feeling isolated from one another. That's why I love hearing it played by a guitar orchestra—the music is about coming together, and it's tremendous fun to be part of that sound," Assad said.

He added, "I never imagined when I wrote The Walls during the pandemic that it would bring so many guitarists together. It is a joyful piece to play in a large group, and I hope many of you will join us at the New York Guitar Seminar."

Laura Oltman said, "We are thrilled to present music from The Walls for guitar orchestra by Sergio Assad for the final participants' concert of the 26th New York Guitar Seminar on Thursday, July 2. We are even more thrilled that Sergio Assad will be leading the rehearsals every day and conducting the performance."

Michael Newman added, "It has been a great joy to be inspired for 50 years by the music of the wonderful Brazilian guitarist and composer Sergio Assad, whose artistry we are celebrating this year for the 26th New York Guitar Seminar. Laura and I will perform selections from Sergio's delightful Summer Garden Suite at the seminar concert on June 30, sharing the concert with double Latin Grammy winner Berta Rojas from Paraguay, and also with Puerto Rico's Ana Mário Rosado, both of whom will perform music by Sergio Assad."

About the Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo

Hailed by The Washington Post as "a revelation to hear," the Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo is recognized for its technical precision, innovative programming, and commitment to expanding the guitar duo repertoire. The ensemble performs music ranging from Baroque and Classical works to Spanish and Latin American repertoire.

The duo has released more than 10 recordings, including The Book of Imaginary Beings, featuring the world premiere recording of Leo Brouwer's work commissioned by Raritan River Music. BBC Music Magazine praised the recording for its "wit and imagination," while Acoustic Guitar magazine called it "yet another high-water mark for the outstanding New York-based duo."

In addition to their performing careers, Michael Newman and Laura Oltman serve as directors of the New York Guitar Seminar at Mannes and are founders and artistic directors of Raritan River Music, which has commissioned works by composers including Lowell Liebermann, Paul Moravec, and Augusta Read Thomas. They also serve as co-artistic directors of the Lanciano International Guitar Seminar in Abruzzo, Italy, where they will teach and perform for the 15th consecutive summer season.

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