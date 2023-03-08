New York Composers Circle to Present LINES OF REFERENCE At Manhattan's Scorca Hall Of The National Opera Center

New York Composers Circle, celebrating its 20th Anniversary season, will present Lines of Reference, a concert of new music on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM at Marc A. Scorca Hall of The National Opera Center, 330 7th Avenue, 7th Fl., in Manhattan.

The program will include World Premieres of Hubert Howe's Harmonic Fantasy Nº 6 for clarinet & fixed media, U.S. Premieres of Mark Belodubrovsky's Romances on Verses by African Poets for baritone & piano, Linda Marcel's The Wonders for flute, electric guitar, violin, cello & fixed media and Sergey Oskolkov's Line of Reference for baritone & piano, and New York Premieres of Madelyn Byrne's Flow for clarinet, viola, piano & fixed media, Nataliya Medvedovskaya's Aria of the Fairy of Doubt for soprano & piano and Robert S. Cohen's Do Not Enter for tuba & piano.

Performers will be Anna Voevoda, soprano, Marcel Sokalski, baritone, Ammon Swinbank, flute, Tim Hanley, clarinet, Wes Krygsman, tuba, Artie Dibble, violin & viola, Rocío Díaz de Cossío, cello, David Mecionis, electric guitar, Craig Ketter, piano and Nataliya Medvedovskaya, piano.

Tickets for the March 27 concert are $20, available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229393®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fnycc-presents-lines-of-reference-a-concert-of-new-music-tickets-422891990327?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or at the door. Seniors are $15 and students are free.

The concert will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYABBmgKtxg9bLk0ly6NXuQ.

For more information, call 201-675-7096 or visit https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The New York Composers Circle

is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, artistic and educational organization dedicated to new music - its creation, its performance, and the development of new audiences. Its members and supporters are composers, performers, and music lovers. Its activities include concerts of new music, monthly salons at which composers play and discuss new works and works in progress for fellow members and guests and hear talks by various members of the new-music community, an annual competition open only to nonmembers, and a program of outreach concerts to benefit the broader community and to attract new concert audiences. Much more about them at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/.