New York Comedy Festival Presents KIKI FUNNY MAMA'S NIGHT OUT
Performances are November 9th & 11th at St. Marks Comedy Club.
"Kiki Funny Mama's Night Out" (KFMNO) is on a mission to highlight "rising stars" Asian American female comedians to a broad audience all over the world. KFMO played to SOLD OUT audiences in Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco, headlined by Crazy Woke Asians founder, Kiki Yeung features the hottest Asian American female comedians is coming to New York Comedy Festivalon November 9th & 11th at St. Marks Comedy Club!
WHY: KFMMO brings diversity and inclusion to the comedy scene while championing Asian American women rights and identities; spreading laugher and tackling relevant subjects such as Asian hate and breaking bamboo ceilings.
WHO: KFMNO show features 4-5 Asian American female comedians plus special guests to round out the evening. Headliner Kiki Yeung (ABC, Whohaha, Carolines on Broadway, Laugh Factory). Line up featuring Alyce Chan (MOMCOM NYC), Jocelyn Chia (Comedy Cellar), Lin Sun (Peacock), Soo Ra (Laugh Factory), Ksenia (Laugh Factory), Peng Dang (Improv), Peter Liu (Boston Comedy Festival) and more. Hosted by Ryan Koo (Comedy Chateau, "Rising Star" Award Crazy Woke Asians Comedy Festival), Sizzle (Crazy Woke Asians Comedy Festival) Ricky Sim (New York Comedy Festival) and Tony Shriller (The Comedy Chateau, Carolines on Broadway).
