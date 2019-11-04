New York City Master Chorale Season Begins With A PROCESSION WINDING AROUND ME
The first New York City Master Chorale (NYCMC) concert of the 2019-2020 season, A Procession Winding Around Me, will be held on Saturday, November 16, at St. Peter's Chelsea. The concert features three rarely heard works for guitar and chorus, with poetry by two of history's most-beloved poets - Federico García Lorca and Walt Whitman - and will open with an anonymous Renaissance text set to music by Catalan composer Mateo Flecha. The choir will be joined by Giacomo Baldelli on guitar.
"We hope our audience will be as moved and delighted by hearing these extraordinary works of music and poetry as we have been by singing them," said Dusty Francis, Artistic Director of the New York City Master Chorale. "It is exciting for us to collaborate with Giacomo Baldelli to present these vibrant pieces, which together demonstrate humanity's potential for both light and darkness."
Tickets: Admission is free for those 18 and under, and children and students are encouraged to attend. All other tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.nycmasterchorale.org/current-season/a-procession-winding-around-me/. Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance. To arrange for complimentary youth ticket reservations, please contact Charley Mills.
Led by Artistic Director Dusty Francis, and founded in 2005 by Thea Kano, New York City Master Chorale connects people through choral music by presenting high-quality concerts inspired by the distinct energy, diversity, and talent of New York City. The Chorale seeks to engage and inspire audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and musical experience by performing a challenging repertoire of traditional and contemporary works, working in collaboration with other artists and organizations who share our vision, and sharing our music with the community through our outreach and education programs.
