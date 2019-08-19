New York City Master Chorale Names Dusty Francis As Artistic Director, Announces 2019-2020 Season

Dusty Francis has been selected to succeed founder Dr. Thea Kano as Artistic Director of the New York City Master Chorale (NYCMC), leading into the chorale's fourteenth season. Francis joined the organization in 2014 as Assistant Conductor, and most recently took the podium as Principal Conductor in the organization's December 2018 concert, Messiah Reimagined.

"It has been one of the great privileges of my professional life to spend the past five years supporting the mission and members of this incredible organization, and I am honored and excited to lead the chorale into the coming season in this new role," said Francis. "NYCMC has provided our members, our audience, and me with countless meaningful musical memories, and I am certain our fourteenth season will continue this tradition of moving and delighting the people of New York."

The Chorale will present three concerts, as well as additional open mics and holiday performances, throughout the year. The first, A Procession Winding Around Me, will be held on November 16 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Chelsea, and will highlight works for chorus and guitar. Following will be The Little Match Girl Passion, on February 29 at Church of the Holy Apostles, featuring a cappella octavos anchored by David Lang's Pulitzer Prize-winning titular composition. Finally, on May 9 at Church of the Holy Apostles, the choir will present Mozart's Last Year, a selection of excerpts, works, and readings from Mozart's final year of life, including his Ave Verum Corpus and Requiem in D minor.

The New York City Master Chorale will hold auditions for new singers on September 4 and September 11. Those interested should contact info@nycmasterchorale.org to arrange an appointment. The choir rehearses weekly on Wednesday evenings in Manhattan.

Led by Artistic Director Dusty Francis, and founded in 2005 by Thea Kano, New York City Master Chorale connects people through choral music by presenting high-quality concerts inspired by the distinct energy, diversity, and talent of New York City. The Chorale seeks to engage and inspire audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and musical experience by performing a challenging repertoire of traditional and contemporary works, working in collaboration with other artists and organizations who share our vision, and bringing our music into the community through our outreach and education programs.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You