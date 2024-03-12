New York City Gay Men's Chorus Will Perform BUBBLEGUM POP Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) is taking you back in time with Bubblegum Pop: Songs from the ‘90s and ‘00s, a spring concert celebrating the biggest hits from around the turn of the century. The concert will be held at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts on April 26 and 27, 2024.

Bubblegum Pop: Songs from the ‘90s and ‘00s is more than a concert; it's a journey back to a time when pop music ruled the airwaves and boy bands and divas were the kings and queens of the charts. The NYCGMC will bring to life the unforgettable melodies of icons like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, and Avril Lavigne, all reimagined through the powerful harmonies that only NYCGMC can deliver.

This musical odyssey promises a rollercoaster of emotions, from the soulful depths of heart-wrenching ballads to the euphoric highs of anthemic dance hits. It's a celebration of the joy, the style, and the unabashed fun of two unforgettable decades in music history.

Join in for a night of nostalgia and sing along to the soundtrack of the 90s and 00s. "Bubblegum Pop" is your invitation to relive the magic of mix CDs, Tamagotchis, and the era that brought us some of the greatest pop music of all time.



