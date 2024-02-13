New York City Gay Men's Chorus Will Honor Chita Rivera, Robin De Jesús, and Ali Forney Center at Annual Gala Benefit

New York City Gay Men's Chorus will host its annual gala benefit ‘HARMONY' on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 6:00 PM at the Edison Ballroom in Times Square, New York City. NYCGMC will honor the legendary Chita Rivera for her decades-long career with the posthumous Icon Award. Actor Robin de Jesús, celebrated for his roles in In the Heights, Tick Tick Boom, and Welcome to Chippendales, will receive the Arts in Action Award. The Ali Forney Center, a beacon of hope for LGBTQIA+ youth, is recognized with the Call to Action Award for its indispensable services to the community. In addition, each honoree will receive the opportunity to join the Chairman's Circle, granting them exclusive access to advisory events and complimentary tickets to all upcoming chorus concerts.

The benefit, generously sponsored by Brand G Vacations and Tito's Handmade Vodka, will be hosted by Broadway's own Telly Leung (Glee, Allegiance) and feature performances from Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown) and an unforgettable closing set by Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company). The evening will also have performances from the world-renowned New York City Gay Men's Chorus itself and the always-inspiring Youth Pride Chorus made up of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and allied young people ages 13-22. Board Chairman and Biden-Harris presidential appointee Troy Blackwell, and Executive Director John D Carrion will give key remarks from the stage.

"We are filled with profound excitement and gratitude to be gathering at this critical juncture. With over 411 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in state legislatures across the U.S., many of which target our LGBTQIA+ youth, the need for solidarity and support has never been greater,” said Chairman Troy Blackwell. “This benefit serves as a beacon of hope, bringing together our community to celebrate resilience through music, honor our champions, and stand united against discrimination and injustice.”

“Harmony is one of our annual opportunities to honor and celebrate those in our community who have made a lasting and inimitable change to the LGBTQIA+ community. This fundraiser is an opportunity for our community to come together and raise funds to change and save lives through the power of music and community, said Executive Director John Carrion.

NYCGMC, known for appearances in notable productions like the HBO movie “The Normal Heart” and the TV series “Pose,” is now in its 44th season and is comprised of nearly 300 diverse singers from all five boroughs. This past year, NYCGMC had a sold out three-day winter concert at NYU Skirball Center For The Performing Arts, launched an advertisement in Times Square, and performed at a pride event for the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, among many other events.

The Youth Pride Chorus, celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary, fights homophobia, bullying, and all forms of hate by boldly asserting—through music—the joy, diversity, strength, and pride of today's youth. Many of these young people have experienced intense prejudice from their peers, schools, and families—some have even faced homelessness. Funds raised at the benefit will support the YPC and its critical artistic program, including outreach to local schools.