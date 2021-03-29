New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer Urges New York to Vaccinate All Performing Arts Workers

Today, New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer sent a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York State Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker calling on the State to extend vaccine eligibility to all cultural and performing arts workers- including stagehands, ushers, backstage workers, technicians, and other professionals involved in re-opening theaters, venues, and performance spaces.

"Vaccinating our cultural workers is essential to resuscitating the arts industry, bringing tourists back to the five boroughs, and energizing the cultural economy," he writes.

"As theatres and event spaces begin to reopen, through the NY PopsUp program and more broadly, I urge the State to extend eligibility to the COVID-19 vaccine to all entertainment industry workers, including workers who are behind the scenes, front of house, performers and creatives alongside other industry professionals. Vaccinating these workers will both protect the health and safety of our world-class theatre professionals and reassure the public that our theaters are safe spaces to catch a show."

Read the full letter here.