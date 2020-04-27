New York City Ballet Announces Week Three Programming for Digital Season
New York City Ballet has announced the third week of programming for its digital season.
Check it out below!
Monday, May 4:
City Ballet The Podcast
"Hear the Dance" episode on George Balanchine's Rubies, featuring former NYCB Principal Dancer Patricia McBride, hosted by NYCB Dancer Silas Farley (available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)
Ballet Essentials - Union Jack
45- minute interactive movement workshop suitable for people of all ages and level of training consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by George Balanchine's Union Jack, taught by NYCB Soloist Brittany Pollack (register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)
Tuesday, May 5: NYCB Performance
Rubies
Music by Igor Stravinsky Choreography by George Balanchine PRINCIPAL CASTING: Megan Fairchild, Gonzalo Garcia, *Mira Nadon (*first time in role) with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director Solo Piano: Stephen Gosling Filmed on September 19, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center Introduction by Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director (available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, May 5 at 8pm until Friday, May 8, at 8pm EDT)
Wednesday, May 6: Wednesday with Wendy
Live ballet-inspired movement class suitable for people of all ages and levels of training, taught by NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan (available on Instagram Live at 5pm EDT and IGTV at instagram.com/nycballet)
Thursday, May 7: Ballet Essentials
Glass Pieces 45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for young adults and adults consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Jerome Robbins' Glass Pieces, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Russell Janzen (register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)
Friday, May 8: NYCB Performance
Concerto DSCH
Music by Dmitri Shostakovich Choreography by Alexei Ratmansky PRINCIPAL CASTING: Sara Mearns, Tyler Angle, Ashley Bouder, Gonzalo Garcia, Joaquin De Luz With the NYCB Orchestra Conductor: Andrews Sill, NYCB Associate Music Director Solo Piano: Susan Walters Filmed on October 5, 2018, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center Introduction by Alexei Ratmansky, choreographer (available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Friday, May 8 at 8pm until Monday, May 11 at 8pm EDT)
Saturday, May 9: Ballet Breaks
The Four Seasons 20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's The Four Seasons, taught by NYCB Dancer Ralph Ippolito (register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)
Sunday, May 10: Ballet Breaks
The Four Seasons 20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's The Four Seasons, taught by NYCB Dancer Ralph Ippolito (register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)
