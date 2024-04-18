New York Choral Society Celebrates 65 Years With THE UNICORN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a landmark celebration of its 65th anniversary, the New York Choral Society has announced The Unicorn, an innovative and provocative theatrical production intertwining choral music, dance, and narrative, while offering a contemporary exploration of gender roles and LGBTQ themes.

The performance will take place on May 30th at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center, offering a multi-disciplinary experience for audiences to delve into the themes of cultural panic and societal persecution through fresh interpretations of two compositions from the 1950s.

Drawing inspiration from the Lavender Scare, a dark chapter in American history, The Unicorn delves into the systemic challenges faced by LGBTQ individuals, resonating with the themes explored throughout this production. Despite notable advancements in LGBTQ rights, persistent challenges remain, compounded by a resurgence of discriminatory legislation that undermines progress. With a deliberate nod to contemporary issues surrounding LGBTQ rights and gender identity, the ensemble takes a bold step forward in reinterpreting these works while drawing parallels between historical adversity and modern-day challenges. Under the direction of Music Director David Hayes, the Anniversary evening will unveil two rarely performed works: Choruses from "The Lark" by Leonard Bernstein and The Unicorn, The Gorgon, and The Manticore by Gian Carlo Menotti. Bernstein's work, created as incidental music for Lillian Hellman's Broadway adaptation of The Lark, offers a poignant reflection on the trial and execution of Joan of Arc. Meanwhile, Menotti's semi- autobiographical 'madrigal fable', originally written as a score for a ballet, follows a poet's eccentric life through three stages: the promise of youth, the success of middle age, and the loneliness of old age as represented by three mythical creatures. The coded fable is thought to represent the isolation and condemnation he faced as an out gay man and often misunderstood composer. Together, these works blend old-world music with contemporary relevance, inviting audiences to explore timeless themes through a fresh and thought-provoking lens.

Driven by its unique mission, New York Choral Society proudly partners with multi-disciplinary collaborators who enrich the production with their unique talents and perspectives. Collaborators include EMERGE125, an acclaimed Black female-led dance company, and soloists from the Grammy Award-winning Experiential Orchestra. Additionally, non-binary artist Sam Turlington will narrate the role of Joan of Arc while renowned countertenor Chuanyuan Liu (刘川源) joins the ensemble in a part usually sung by a Soprano, enhancing the production with his exceptional vocal talent.

"The music, reminiscent of medieval madrigals, is both enchanting and intriguing," remarks Music Director David Hayes. "Bernstein and Menotti each infuse their own contemporary flair into the madrigal format-- Bernstein skillfully melds period musical conventions with his distinctive style, resulting in a delightful fusion of tradition and innovation, while Menotti maintains the medieval essence of the music while infusing it with his characteristic 20th-century harmonic style. Additionally, his libretto injects a humorous critique of society's obsession with fashions and trends.”

"Reflecting on the parallel 'moods' of cultural panic in the 1950s and our current era, The Unicorn stands as a testament to the enduring struggles faced by marginalized communities," adds Pat Owens, Executive Director of the New York Choral Society. "Through The Unicorn, we aim to shed light on these issues, fostering empathy and understanding through art."

Event And Ticket Information

The Unicorn will be held on May 30, 2024, at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center. Tickets start at $36 and are available at https://nychoral.org/event/the-unicorn/

The NYU Skirball Center is located at the corner of LaGuardia Place and Washington Square South at the base of NYU's Kimmel Center for University Life. The main entrance is at 566 LaGuardia Place, New York, NY 10012 and accessible by the A, B, C, D, E, F, and M trains to West 4th Street/6th Avenue.