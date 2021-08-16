New York Choral Society Announces Two New Board Members, New Chair And Chair Emeritus Named

New York Choral Society, New York's pioneering symphonic chorus that explores unique collaboration and dynamic repertory, has announced the appointment of 2 new members to its Board of Trustees: Robert Carpenter and Christopher Wogas, while naming Gary Pai as its new elected Chair and Michael Colosi to the new position of Chair Emeritus.

New trustee, Robert Carpenter, the Founder and President of InSight Management Development, joins the board of trustees ahead of the imaginative and dynamic 2021-22 season. Providing a host of organizational-development consultations in leadership, interpersonal communications and people management to help clients achieve their visions faster, his work has been recognized in Asia, Europe and the United States and continues to help hundreds of Fortune 500 managers and technical professionals improve their operational effectiveness. He has held senior positions at several management development firms and has been integral in launching three start-up companies. Bob is an Associate with the Integro Leadership Institute and a senior Instructor with ESI International, the recognized leader in project management training and consulting. He also holds an MBA degree from Columbia University.

Also joining is Christopher Wogas, Senior Vice President of Visitor Operations and Experience at The National September 11 Memorial & Museum. In his capacity as Senior Vice President, Christopher oversees Admissions, Retail, Café Services, Visitor Services, E-Commerce, and Volunteer Operations including all organizational volunteers serving a total visitor population of more than 7 million people per year. Prior to joining The National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Christopher served as President of Bike and Roll New York City, one of the country's largest bike hospitality organizations and in marketing and operational roles at Crunch Fitness and Live Nation. He holds an MBA degree from Adelphi University.

Additionally, long-time chorus member and trustee, Gary Pai has been elected as the organization's new chair, while leading Pai Financial Technologies and specializing in optimizing operations and technology in financial services. He has chaired past NYCHORAL Development and Annual Gala committees and has also served as a member of the Nominations & Corporate Governance and Personnel committees. He continues to volunteer extensively with Princeton alumni activities and is a recipient of the Service to Princeton Award. "I am honored to be elected as chair of this board of talented and dedicated choral music lovers," he notes. "I look forward to working with our board, staff, volunteers, and singers to continue to create compelling musical experiences that demonstrate that choral music is an essential, inclusive and innovative force in music."

Lastly, Michael Colosi, a General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at WW International, Inc, has been named Chair Emeritus, after serving as a Trustee and as Chair of The Board of Trustees during an extraordinary period of organizational and artistic growth for the organization over the last few years. "It has been my distinct honor and pleasure to serve as a Trustee and as Board Chair of this amazing chorus" Michael reflects. "I am particularly proud of the many artistic successes and organizational milestones we have accomplished in the past few years," he continues. "A true sign of organizational resilience and capacity is the ability to transition leadership for future growth and success. I am confident Gary Pai will lead our chorus to do more great things. I look forward to working with my fellow trustees, staff and chorus members to continue building on our successes as we bring exceptional performances of choral music to our audiences."

The organization recently announced they 2021-22 hybrid season to include both multi-disciplinary films and live performances to address important and relevant themes of inclusion, social justice, and activism. This winter, the chorus will make their long-awaited return to the stage with its first live and in-person performance in nearly two years, welcoming several of New York's first responders and front-line workers in a concert program that calls our community together in a renewed commitment to hopefulness.

For the full season information, visit https://nychoral.org/performances/.