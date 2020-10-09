New York Butoh Institute Announces BUTOH: CRADLING EMPTY SPACE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The nonfiction book written by Vangeline is now available.

New York Butoh Institute has announced Butoh: Cradling Empty Space, a nonfiction book written by Vangeline, now available on amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735766011.

Approaching the avant-garde Japanese performance art form of butoh from a cross-cultural, gender studies, and scientific perspective, award-winning artist and teacher Vangeline brings a fresh look at this postmodern dance form. The Paperback retails for $35.99 and the E Book for $25.99.

"Butoh: Cradling Empty Space is a handbook for the butoh practitioner, the (art) historian, the dance critic, and the curious reader. Encompassing, and reconciling, problems of movement, gender, race, and universality, Cradling Empty Space guides the reader through the many possibilities of butoh."

- Alice Baldock | Faculty of History - University of Oxford

Butoh, a performance art form that grew out of the Japanese avant-garde scene of the 1950s, has traveled from east to west over the last 60 years, growing in popularity as it evolves. With origins in modern dance, French mime, and the surrealist movement, this fascinating postmodern dance genre is often thought of as mysterious and is frequently misunderstood. Through twenty years of research, interviews with some of the world's top practitioners, historical documents, and rare photographs, Vangeline shines a light on this "dance of darkness."

New revelations include the under-represented role of women in the development of the form, the connection between butoh and neuroscience, and the cross-cultural perspective of international influences on the evolution of the dance.

Butoh: Cradling Empty Space will appeal to dance students, teachers, performance art scholars, movers, and anyone interested in choreography, theater, and Japanese history, culture and art.

The book includes rare photographs, helpful graphics, a detailed bibliography and footnotes, and resources for additional information.

The virtual book launch of Butoh: Cradling Empty Space will take placeon October 22, 2020 at 7:30pm ET, as part of the New York Butoh Institute Festival.

Tickets are $5 and include an entry to win a copy of the book, and can be purchased at www.vangeline.com/online-tickets/aur5r9r43bteuzm1bbnztfjtzx45sn.

During the virtual launch, hear from Vangeline and Carter Edwards, Program Director, Mount Tremper Arts. Book giveaway winners will also be announced during the event.

