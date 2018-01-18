New Version Of ALADDIN JR. Now Available For Licensing

In partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, Music Theatre International is now licensing an updated version of Aladdin JR.

Specifically designed for middle-school students, this 60-minute adaptation based on the original Broadway production marks a return to the original concepts explored by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman for the 1992 animated movie, which features brassy production numbers with jazz-inspired arrangements including the songs, "Proud of Your Boy", "High Adventure" and "Babkak, Omar, Aladdin, Kassim" and the hits "A Whole New World" and "Prince Ali."

Aladdin JR. was originally released in 2005, as one of the first Disney titles to be included in Music Theatre International's Broadway JuniorTM collection of musicals. To this day, there have been more performances of Aladdin JR. nationwide than the combined total of The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, The Lion King, and Chicago.

Aladdin JR. is available for licensing in the U.S. and Canada today via Music Theatre International. For more information, visit mtishows.com. To access the complete catalogue of Disney shows available for licensing, visit disneytheatricallicensing.com.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser, and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

About Disney Theatrical Productions

Disney Theatrical Productions (DTP) operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher and is among the world's most successful commercial theatre enterprises, bringing live entertainment events to a global annual audience of more than 19 million people in more than 50 countries. Under the Disney Theatrical Productions banner, the group produces and licenses Broadway productions around the world, including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida, TARZAN, Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, The Little Mermaid, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies, and Aladdin. Frozen, based on the Academy Award-winning film, will open on Broadway in 2018. Other successful stage musical ventures have included the Olivier-nominated London hit Shakespeare in Love, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin, and King David in concert. DTP has collaborated with the country's leading regional theatres to develop new stage titles including The Jungle Book, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Freaky Friday.

Disney Theatrical Productions also delivers live shows globally through its license to Feld Entertainment, producer of Disney on Ice and Disney Live! For over 30 years, Disney on Ice and Disney Live! have brought beloved Disney stories and characters annually to over 12 million guests in nearly 50 countries worldwide, through productions such as Marvel Universe Live! and Frozen, the most well attended and highest grossing Disney on Ice production to date. In addition, DTP licenses musical titles for local, school and community theatre productions through Music Theatre International, including The Lion King Experience, a unique holistic arts education program wherein accredited elementary and middle schools produce condensed, age-appropriate JR. and KIDS adaptations of The Lion King.

