New Translation of SOPHOCLES - THREE PLAYS Released

The collection is now available for purchase.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

Two great tragedies and one rollicking farce are in 'Sophocles - Three Plays'. For readers who love dramatic literature, Antigone and Electra, translated for the stage and performed Off Broadway, will please theatre lovers and readers of the classics. The 'Searching Satyrs', not performed for 2500 years will make audiences and readers laugh as the comic satyrs search for the lost cattle of Apollo and find Hermes who invented music. If you can't see these plays on stage, enjoy reading them.

Sophocles - Three Plays ia 263 page book of plays in paperback $14.99 ISBN 1915692652 published by Scimitar Edge, a division of Purple Unicorn Media. To purchase, visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJ3X9BZ7/

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 39 poetry collections, 14 novels, 4 short story collections, 2 collection of essays and 8 books of plays. Gary lives in New York City.



