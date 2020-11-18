New Song 'When Broadway Is Back' Aims To Spur Fundraising For Out-of-Work Broadway Artists

Concerned about their colleagues who have been left without work during the pandemic, musical theatre collaborators Barbara Bellman and Emiliano Messiez wrote and produced a song of hope, "When Broadway is Back." The song and its music video energize audiences with a vision of the post-pandemic moment when the bright lights of Broadway will shine once again. Those inspired by the vision are encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund and/or Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, as a way to help all of the actors, writers, musicians, technicians and other theater workers who cannot work while theaters remain dark due to Covid-19.

"When Broadway is Back" is a fully-orchestrated song and video, with a big band sound, performed by Broadway performers Syndee Winters (Hamilton, Lion King), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Chicago, Hello Dolly, ) Dana Aber (Baggage at the Door, The Bet) and Dale Sampson (Sam's Room, Rodeo Clowns).

Philadelphia-based Bellman and New York-based Messiez created the project as a way of conjuring the excitement of a thriving theatre community, which they hope is coming soon. "We took a break from working on our own musical to look at the big picture - the whole community that is holding out hope for the return of live theatre, all of the professionals who have seen the 'pause button' hit on their life's work," Bellman said. "This project is a labor of love, and we're happy to contribute our time to do this for an industry that means so much to us."

The track features legends of the New York music scene: Diego Urcola (trumpets), Conrad Herwig (trombones), Scott Robinson (reeds), Emiliano Messiez (piano), Luis Bacqué (bass), Ignacio Rivas Bixio (drums), Juan "Pollo" Raffo (horns arrangement). The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Luis Bacqué, who also served as videographer.

Barbara Bellman is a graduate of the Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and a member of BMI Librettists. Emiliano Messiez is a composer / arranger and sought-after pianist, founder of the Típica Messiez, a 10-piece Argentine tango orchestra. The two are working on a historical musical set in 1920s Buenos Aires.

Check out WHEN BROADWAY IS BACK below!

Donations to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/donate.

Contributions to Broadway Cares: https://donate.broadwaycares.org/give/140654/#!/donation/checkout.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit https://actorsfund.org/.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) is an American nonprofit organization that raises funds for AIDS-related causes across the United States, headquartered in New York City. It is the theatre community's response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Visit https://broadwaycares.org/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You