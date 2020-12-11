New Native Theatre Presents Good Medicine Festival (Dec. 3 - Dec. 13, 2020)
Website: https://newnativetheatre.org/
Contact: info@newnativetheatre.org
New Native Theatre Presents Good Medicine - The Fourth Annual Play Festival
New Native Theatre presents its Fourth Annual Play Festival: Good Medicine. It will run virtually from December 3, 2020 to December 12, 2020 and feature Native American, First Nations, Māori, and Sámi artists from all around the world. The festival's theme centers around Good Medicine, (inspired by Yvette Nolan's book Medicine Shows that describes the importance of medicine in Native Theatre) and Indigenous Futurism where Indigenous peoples reclaim and reframe their stories and imagine a vibrant future.
