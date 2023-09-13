New Musical HEARTBREAKERS IN HELL Receives Workshop Production at NYU

Performances will run September 22-25 at the Frederick Loewe Theatre, 35 West 4th Street.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

A workshop production of the new musical Heartbreakers in Hell will be presented by NYU Steinhardt's Program in Vocal Performance September 22-25 at the Frederick Loewe Theatre, 35 West 4th Street. The production features book and lyrics by Benjamin Halstead (Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat) and music by Joey Contreras (In Pieces, Forget Me Not).

There are exactly nine ways to break a heart, and there's a special place in Hell for each type of heartbreaker. This conceptual pop musical combines the trials and tribulations of modern-day dating with Dante Alighieri's 14th century masterpiece, The Divine Comedy, better known as "Dante's Inferno."

The writers add: "We are thrilled at this opportunity to invite audiences into our developmental process for this workshop. This presentation will be a glimpse of where we are at the moment - and a tease of what a full scale Heartbreakers in Hell experience can be."

Directed by Hunter Bird with musical direction by Brian Russell Carey and choreography by Marissa Powers. The cast features Kolby Bates, Yumeko Stern, Victoria Nichols, Alivia Quattrocki, Jack Murphy, Aaron Pierce, Toby Chernesky, Kenzie Elizabeth, Lily Soto, Augustine Maiorino and Joe Kotze. Mars Juno Bartolome Neri serves as stage manager.

Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here




