New Lucrezio Musical, UNHEARD, to Hold Industry Presentation in NYC, Directed By Telly Leung

The industry-only reading will take place by invitation at Open Jar Studios in NYC.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo 4 Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning

New Lucrezio Musical, UNHEARD, to Hold Industry Presentation in NYC, Directed By Telly Leung

An industry reading of the new original musical "UnHeard" will be held on Tuesday, October 17th in New York City. The piece is inspired by Nathan Lucrezio's true life story and explores the themes of writing your own story, unrequited love, and beating cancer. The book, music, and lyrics are written by Lucrezio, whose Broadway/NYC acting credits include Diana: The Musical, Cinderella, Aladdin, The Life at New York City Center, and various regional credits including The Who's Tommy at The Goodman Theatre and Guys and Dolls at The Kennedy Center. UnHeard will be directed by Telly Leung, whose vast Broadway credits include Godspell, Rent, In Transit, Aladdin, and Allegiance. Music Direction is by Michael Ferrara with Music Supervision by Haley Bennett. Stage Management includes Hollyanna Mathews and Ant Priola. General Management by Elliott Cunningham.

The cast includes Michael Iskander, Julia Murney, Mackenzie Meadows, DeMarius Copes, Dennis Stowe, John Battagliese, MiMi Scardulla, Gareth Keegan, Alan Wiggins, Cameron Anika Hill, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Travis Anderson.

"UnHeard is a love letter to musical theater, an inspiration to write our stories, and a depiction of what it takes to fight a life threatening illness," says writer Nathan Lucrezio.

Director Telly Leung helms the 29-hour reading. He says, "we inherit our genetics that may predispose us to diseases, but we also inherit religious teachings that can make us sick with fear and shame." Our lead character Leo must tackle all of this in Unheard, and I am honored Nathan would ask me to help him share his story that has immense potential to heal both the body and the soul."

The industry-only reading will take place by invitation at Open Jar Studios in NYC.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEO: Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Photo
VIDEO: Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT

Watch the cast discuss I NEED THAT on Broadway, which begins previews on Friday, October 13 here!

2
Video: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing Tell That Girl from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL

Watch Erika Henningsen sing 'Tell That Girl' from Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich's EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL, based on the 1998 movie starring Drew Barrymore!

3
VIDEO: Watch THE LION KINGs Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into Scar Photo
VIDEO: Watch THE LION KING's Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into Scar

Watch a video of the Broadway makeup team transforming Stephen Carlile into the iconic villain Scar here!

4
COMPANY North American Tour Launches Today Photo
COMPANY North American Tour Launches Today

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's COMPANY, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, launches its North American Tour on October 8th at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

KO to Star in World Premiere of Erlina Ortiz and Robi Hager's SILUETAS in PhiladelphiaKO to Star in World Premiere of Erlina Ortiz and Robi Hager's SILUETAS in Philadelphia
Josh Gad Will Be Out of Today's Matinee of GUTENBURG! THE MUSICALJosh Gad Will Be Out of Today's Matinee of GUTENBURG! THE MUSICAL
Barbra Streisand Tells Stories of Broadway Debut & More in New Memoir, My Name Is BarbraBarbra Streisand Tells Stories of Broadway Debut & More in New Memoir, My Name Is Barbra
Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public TheaterVideo: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater

Videos

Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
Watch THE LION KING's Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into Scar Video
Watch THE LION KING's Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into Scar
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You