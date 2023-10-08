New Lucrezio Musical, UNHEARD, to Hold Industry Presentation in NYC, Directed By Telly Leung

An industry reading of the new original musical "UnHeard" will be held on Tuesday, October 17th in New York City. The piece is inspired by Nathan Lucrezio's true life story and explores the themes of writing your own story, unrequited love, and beating cancer. The book, music, and lyrics are written by Lucrezio, whose Broadway/NYC acting credits include Diana: The Musical, Cinderella, Aladdin, The Life at New York City Center, and various regional credits including The Who's Tommy at The Goodman Theatre and Guys and Dolls at The Kennedy Center. UnHeard will be directed by Telly Leung, whose vast Broadway credits include Godspell, Rent, In Transit, Aladdin, and Allegiance. Music Direction is by Michael Ferrara with Music Supervision by Haley Bennett. Stage Management includes Hollyanna Mathews and Ant Priola. General Management by Elliott Cunningham.

The cast includes Michael Iskander, Julia Murney, Mackenzie Meadows, DeMarius Copes, Dennis Stowe, John Battagliese, MiMi Scardulla, Gareth Keegan, Alan Wiggins, Cameron Anika Hill, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Travis Anderson.

"UnHeard is a love letter to musical theater, an inspiration to write our stories, and a depiction of what it takes to fight a life threatening illness," says writer Nathan Lucrezio.

Director Telly Leung helms the 29-hour reading. He says, "we inherit our genetics that may predispose us to diseases, but we also inherit religious teachings that can make us sick with fear and shame." Our lead character Leo must tackle all of this in Unheard, and I am honored Nathan would ask me to help him share his story that has immense potential to heal both the body and the soul."

The industry-only reading will take place by invitation at Open Jar Studios in NYC.