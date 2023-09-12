New LGBTQ+ Documentary BODY ELECTRIC to Premiere at SOHO International Film Festival

Broadway Producers Nick Demos (Come From Away, Memphis), Jay Leland Krottinger (Pippin, Come From Away), and former BroadwayHD Head of Content, Gio Messale (Mr. Saturday Night, She Loves Me Live), unveil their latest project, "Body Electric," at the SOHO International Film Festival on September 19, 2023, at 5:30 pm. A poignant documentary that delves into the intricate and multifaceted aspects of body dysmorphia, body image, and aging within the LGBTQ+ community, the film blends artistry, emotion, and authenticity. Director Nick Demos takes viewers on a transformative journey, shedding light on the personal struggles and remarkable resilience of the queer community, including his own personal journey from dysmorphia to acceptance.

The film features diverse conversations with Nick's friends, including the late Emmy Award Winner Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Sordid Lives), comedians Judy Gold (Yes, I Can Say That) and Bruce Vilanch (The Academy and Tony Awards), playwright Del Shores (A Sordid Lives, Southern Baptist Sissies), Trans activist Rajee Narinesingh (Botched), Queer actors and social media influencers Nick Adams (Falsettos, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) and Jason Caceres (Boy Culture), and others. Through their candid interviews and heartfelt narratives, viewers witness highlights of the challenges and triumphs experienced by queer individuals grappling with societal expectations, self-acceptance, and the pursuit of authentic expression. Through their raw honesty, the documentary investigates growth through visibility, extremism of steroid use, eating disorders and plastic surgery, and the impact of the AIDS crisis. By exploring the intersection of body dysmorphia and LGBTQ+ identity, the film strives to empower, educate, and foster greater empathy and acceptance within society.

Nick Demos says: "This has been a labor of love for everyone involved. We are excited to share the documentary with New York City and showcase the amazing community."

The film comes from producers Demos, Jay Leland Krottinger, and Gio Messale. Executive Producers include Francine Bizar, Patricia Chernicky, and Ryan Jude Tanner. Cinematography is by Michael Marius Pessah, ASC. Jillian Corsie edited the film with a score by Jerome Kurtenbach. Body Electric has also partnered with Diane Tripp for distribution sales.

To purchase tickets, please visit The SOHO Fest Website: For more information about the film and upcoming screenings, please visit www.bodyelectricdoc.com

About Nick Demos:

Nick Demos is an accomplished Broadway Producer, former Artistic Director of the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, and filmmaker known for his ability to uncover the essence of the human experience. With a portfolio encompassing a wide range of genres, Demos has garnered critical acclaim for his distinctive and personal storytelling. "Body Electric" represents another remarkable addition to his body of work.